Thousands to pack Liverpool nightclub as part of coronavirus mass gatherings pilot

The first nightclub event will be allowed on Friday as part of coronavirus mass gathering tests. Picture: PA Images

By Ewan Quayle

Thousands of people will be allowed to enjoy a traditional night out at a club in Liverpool as part of a pilot for mass gatherings following the coronavirus pandemic.

The Circus nightclub will welcome 6,000 people over two days for its 'The First Dance' event - the first time any such event has been allowed for over a year.

Around 3,000 party-goers will pile into the club from 2pm on Friday, with people told to take a coronavirus lateral flow test 24 hours before attending.

Tickets sold out for the both events on Thursday night and will allow entry until 6pm on Friday, with the event on lasting until 11pm.

The line-up over the two days includes Fatboy Slim, Jayda G and DJ Yousef Zahar - also co-owner of Circus Liverpool.

The First Dance is now fully SOLD OUT!



We cant wait to see you all this weekend, it’s been a while... #HWFG 🕺💃 pic.twitter.com/iMFpZl35j4 — CIRCUS (@CIRCUSmusic) April 29, 2021

The event is part of the Events Research Programme (ERP), which will provide data on how events holding anywhere between hundreds and tens of thousands of people could safely reopen later this year.

It follows the EFL Cup final at Wembley Stadium last weekend, where 8,000 fans were allowed to watch the match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur and 4,000 were allowed entry to watch the FA Cup semi-finals.

Currently, the roadmap out of lockdown states that nightclubs could reopen on 21 June, provided the number of new infections, hospitalisations and deaths continues to fall across England.