Thousands Take To Streets For People's Vote March

19 October 2019, 12:57 | Updated: 19 October 2019, 13:11

LBC reporter Rachael Venables has been at Park Lane where the People's Vote March starts. It will make its way to Parliament for around 2pm.

Thousands of people have been gathering along Park Lane.

Organisers hope that, throughout the day, more than 1 million people will fill streets of London.

Thousands Take To Streets For People's Vote March. Picture: LBC

The march started from Hyde Park Corner, heads towards Trafalgar Square and then arrives at Parliament Square for a rally at 2pm.

The protesters are hoping they're going to be so loud that people voting in the House of Commons can hear their demands for a second referendum, said LBC reporter Rachael Venables.

