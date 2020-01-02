Three arrested after 'unacceptable abuse' during Brighton vs Chelsea football match

2 January 2020, 11:04

Chelsea's Tammy Abraham (right) and Brighton and Hove Albion's Lewis Dunk battle for the ball
Chelsea's Tammy Abraham (right) and Brighton and Hove Albion's Lewis Dunk battle for the ball. Picture: PA

Three fans were arrested for “unacceptable abuse” during Brighton’s home draw against Chelsea on New Year’s Day.

Two home supporters and one Chelsea fan were ejected from the south coast club’s Amex Stadium before being arrested outside the stadium.

The visiting supporter and one of the home fans were arrested for homophobic abuse, while the other home fan was arrested for racist abuse of Chelsea players.

Brighton and Hove Albion chief executive and deputy chairman Paul Barber said: “Yet again our safety and stewarding team, along with Sussex Police, have had to deal with three separate and unwanted instances of disgusting racist and homophobic abuse.

“If the prospect of a life ban from watching their clubs play football isn’t a strong enough deterrent, we have to ask the question as to whether the courts should be given the power to hand out more severe punishments?

“Football can only do so much, and we are sick and tired of the game’s reputation being tarnished by these people.

"I find it impossible to comprehend how and why some individuals think it's acceptable to behave in this way, and yet again I will make it very clear that neither Brighton & Hove Albion nor the wider football community, will tolerate racism, homophobia, or any other form of discrimination at any time.

"We would urge any fans confronted with similar discriminatory behaviour at our stadium to report it immediately, either directly to a steward or via our anonymous hotline, and we will continue to take the strongest possible action against such bigoted individuals. These people are not welcome at the Amex or at any football matches."

