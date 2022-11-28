Three arrested after two babies found dead in house in South Wales

28 November 2022, 06:56

Police remain at the scene
Police remain at the scene. Picture: LBC

By Emma Soteriou

Three people have been arrested after the bodies of two babies were found in a house in south Wales.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Officers were called to the house in Wildmill, Bridgend, at just before 8pm on November 26.

Two men aged 37 and 47, and a 29-year-old woman, have been arrested on suspicion of concealing the birth of a child and they remain in police custody.

An investigation is ongoing and detectives are keen to hear from anyone with information.

Superintendent Marc Attwell, from South Wales Police, said: "This is very distressing incident, and we are appealing for anyone with information, to please get in touch.

"There will be a visible police presence in the area as extensive inquiries continue over the weekend and we encourage anyone with information or concerns to talk to officers."

Anyone with any information can phone 101 quoting reference number *399650 or contact police via email: SWP101@south-wales.police.uk.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Protest in Beijing

Chinese officials affirm zero-Covid stance despite protests

JK Rowling criticised the proposed bill

JK Rowling hits out at Labour for backing Nicola Sturgeon's controversial gender self-ID laws

Charlie Bartolo and Kearne Solanke were stabbed to death on Saturday night

'Devastated' family pays tribute after two boys, 16, stabbed to death less than one mile apart in South London

A plane caught in power lines

Two rescued from plane caught in power lines

One hundred UK firms are taking part in a trial of a four-day working week

One hundred British companies to give workers a four-day week - with no loss of pay for workers

dictionary

Merriam-Webster chooses ‘gaslighting’ as its word of the year for 2022

Armed forces personnel would drive ambulances and fill frontline roles in hospitals under plans being drawn up

Armed forces set to rescue NHS under emergency plans for winter walkouts

Steve Allen ‘Radio Royalty’ Tea Towel

Order your LBC Steve Allen ‘Radio Royalty’ tea towel here

Italy Landslide

Seven bodies found in mud and debris after landslide on Italian island

China Covid protests

Protests over China’s strict lockdown hit Shanghai and other cities

Belgium Morocco Riots Soccer WCup

Rioting breaks out in Belgian and Dutch cities after Morocco’s World Cup win

Boxing trainer Reece Newcombe had just become a dad

Man killed with broken glass in 'Lawless London' is Ian Wright's trainer and friend after crime wave weekend

Jill Scott MBE takes part in I'm A Celeb 2022

Lioness Jill Scott wins I'm A Celebrity, defeating Owen Warner and Matt Hancock

Rishi Sunak is pictured leaving Downing Street for PMQs last week

Sunak vows to stand with Ukraine for 'as long as it takes' after Kyiv visit in first foreign policy speech as PM

Ed Lawrence was led away by police in Shanghai today

BBC journalist beaten and kicked by Chinese police while covering anti-lockdown protest in Shanghai

COP27 Conflict Food Insecurity

Yemen signs billion dollar aid package with UAE-based fund

Latest News

See more Latest News

White House State Dinner

Jon Batiste to sing for Macron at Biden’s first state dinner

The incident took place at Winter Wonderland in Cardiff

Two people 'come off' Winter Wonderland ride as eyewitnesses describe 'massive bang'

Iraq-Corruption

Iraq probe recovers part of 2.5 billion dollars embezzled from tax office

The incident took place at Southend bus station

Girl, 12, 'sexually touched' by man at bus stop before bystander steps in to save her

Albania Dua Lipa

Pop star Dua Lipa granted Albanian citizenship

Theresa Villiers made the striking comments this morning

Tory housing rebel insists suburbs 'under siege' by new builds as she seeks to block housebuilding targets
Civilians flee Kherson

Pockets of shelling across Ukraine as wintry warfare looms

The latest protests have included calls for Xi's resignation

China rocked by new anti-lockdown protests and calls for President Xi Jinping to quit

Cedar Terrace in High Wycombe

Police launch murder investigation after pensioner battered and left for dead by thugs who stole £250
Damaged cars in a flooded road

Body of girl found in Italy landslide as death toll rises to two

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh 25/11/22

'We give so much yet we feel so undervalued': Nurse expresses 'pain' of stagnant income for 20 years
stalking victim

'I felt like a hostage in my own home': Stalking victim shares experience of builder's 'controlling' behaviour
James O’Brien mocks failed Tory ‘xenophobic’ politics as UK migration soars

James O’Brien mocks failed Tory ‘xenophobic’ politics as UK migration soars

nick mental health

Devastated mother denounces ‘stretched’ mental health staff after her son took his life hours after being discharged
Nick Ferrari 25/11/22

'She should come home and serve her time': Filmmaker Andrew Drury lambasts Shamima Begum

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/11

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/11- Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Putin may 'sit winter out' to fracture Ukraine's willpower and Western support
China-controlled CCTV in UK

China-controlled CCTV is 'concerning', says Professor Fraser Sampson

Caller opens up about damp and mould in house

'It's breaking my marriage': Caller opens up about heartbreaking impacts of damp and mould in home
James O’Brien caller feels ‘stupid’ for falling victim to right-wing rhetoric on migration

James O’Brien caller feels ‘stupid’ for falling victim to right-wing rhetoric on migration

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit