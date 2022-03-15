'Three British ex-special forces troops feared to have died in Russian airstrike'

15 March 2022, 00:14

Russian Air Strikes Hit Military Training Site West Of Lviv
Russian Air Strikes Hit Military Training Site West Of Lviv. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Megan Hinton

Three British former special forces soldiers are feared to have been killed in a Russian airstrike near the Polish border, the Mirror reports.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

More than 30 Russian cruise missiles targeted the Yavoriv base on Sunday, killing as many as 35 people.

According to reports, three special British former special forces soldiers were feared to be among those dead but the trio were not part of the foreign legion fighting unit being trained at the base six miles from the border.

Igor Konashenkov, a spokesman for Russia's ministry of defence, said the base was struck by "long-range, high-precision" weapons adding that 180 people had been killed in the strike, though Ukraine initially said 35 people died and another 134 were wounded.

Whilst The Sun reports that missiles narrowly missed "hundreds" of westerns including British fighters who were gathered just yards away from the blast.

One source said: "A hundred yards difference you would be looking at hundreds of western casualties.

"There were so many passports in there — British, Brazilian, Canadian, American, you name it."

Read more: Putin's 'lying to you': Editor storms Russian state TV broadcast in anti-war protest

Read more: 'Surprised' mayor to question police response after squatters seize oligarch's mansion

Ukrainian intelligence chiefs believe Russian spies provided information from the base which was attacked on Sunday so that Vladimir Putin could target a weapon shipments from NATO.

It comes after the Russian President said NATO's supply of weapons to Ukraine were viable targets as Western missiles obliterate his force's tanks and armoured vehicles - though it is unclear whether materiel from the alliance was at the base at the time of the strike.

Western weapon supplies have been seen as crucial in helping to stall the Russian advance, with anti-tank and anti-air systems being used to great effect.

Kyiv has often put out footage showing armoured vehicles getting destroyed by soldiers armed with missile launchers, ambushing convoys which are forced to flee.

Despite suppling Kyiv with assistance, the US has put a plan to give Ukraine Mig 29 fighter jets from Poland on ice.

Warsaw had hoped to transfer them to American control for onward delivery to Ukraine, and announced it would do so before the US later said it would not happen.

Read more: Former Gulf War hostage urges government to 'pull out all the stops' to house Ukrainians

Read more: Boris is the best of a bad bunch: David Davis criticises Western response in Ukraine

Russian forces also fired artillery on suburbs northwest of Kyiv, a major political and strategic target for the invasion, as well as points east of the city, regional administration chief Oleksiy Kuleba said on Ukrainian television.

A town councillor for Brovary, east of Kyiv, was killed in fighting there and shells fell on the towns of Irpen, Bucha and Hostomel, which have seen some of the worst fighting in Russia's stalled attempt to take the capital, Mr Kuleba said.

Artillery hit a nine-storey apartment building in a northern district of the city early on Monday morning, destroying apartments on several floors and igniting a fire.

The state emergency agency, which released images of the smoking building, said it had no immediate reports of casualties.

The general staff of Ukraine's armed forces said on Monday morning that Russian troops have not made major advances over the past 24 hours, despite expanding strikes to the west.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called it a "black day" and again urged Nato leaders to establish a no-fly zone over the country, a plea the West has said could escalate the war to a nuclear confrontation.

"If you do not close our sky, it is only a matter of time before Russian missiles fall on your territory... Nato territory... On the homes of citizens of Nato countries," Mr Zelensky said, urging Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet with him directly, a request that has gone unanswered by the Kremlin.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Over 43,000 Britons have have offered to take in Ukrainian refugees

Over 43,000 Brits sign up to welcome Ukrainian refugees into their homes

Boris Johnson will receive the £2,212 pay rise

Boris Johnson will receive £2,212 pay rise in April as cost of living crisis hits

The woman appeared on state-run Channel One television

Putin's 'lying to you': Editor storms Russian state TV broadcast in anti-war protest

David Davis has said Boris Johnson is best western war time leader

Boris is the best of a bad bunch: David Davis criticises Western response in Ukraine

Leeds and Edinburgh universities. Inset: Nadhim Zahawi

Zahawi vows to 'crack down hard' on university academics pushing Kremlin propaganda

The Supreme Court has confirmed Julian Assange cannot appeal his extradition

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange denied permission to appeal US extradition

Martin Lewis has warned future students will pay double what current students do in order to go to university

Cost of going to university 'to double' under new loan rules, Martin Lewis warns

Mariupol has been targeted by Russian forces

Shocking drone footage shows scale of destruction in besieged city of Mariupol

The dog walker was pinned down in his pet's poo.

Dog walker pinned down in dog mess by ex-military passer-by 'after refusing to pick it up'

Elon Musk has challenged Putin to a 'fight for Ukraine'

Elon Musk challenges Putin to 'single combat' for Ukraine

The Queen has released her annual Commonwealth Day message, but will not attend the service.

Queen pays tribute to 'modern, vibrant and connected' Commonwealth in annual message

'What should fans do if their club is bought by dodgy foreign money?'

'What should fans do if their club is bought by dodgy foreign money?'

Chris Cleave was shot dead by hitmen in Mexico

Tributes paid after British businessman 'shot dead in front of daughter' in Mexico

Peppa Pig has been drawn into the Ukraine conflict.

Russia sanctions Peppa Pig: Court rules trademarks can be used without punishment

Social media coverage has connected people to the conflict in Ukraine

A crowdfunded war: How the internet is paying for Ukraine's defence

Homes for Ukraine programme will allow individuals, charities, community groups and businesses to bring people escaping the war to safety

Explained: How you can open your home to a Ukrainian refugee

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russia Ukraine War

EU imposes fourth set of sanctions against Russia over invasion
Russia Ukraine Air Travel

Russian airlines will keep planes leased from foreign firms

Iran Nuclear

Iran says several arrested in nuclear facility sabotage plot

A Ukrainian serviceman guards his position in Mariupol, Ukraine

Russia keeps up attacks in Ukraine as two sides hold talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks in Kyiv

Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky to deliver virtual address to US Congress
The International Space Station is seen orbiting the Earth

US astronaut to ride Russian spacecraft home during tensions

A Ukrainian firefighter walks outside a destroyed building after it was hit by artillery shelling in Kyiv in Ukraine on Monday March 14 2022

Talks resume as Russia pressures Ukrainian capital Kyiv

Mariana Vishegirskaya stands outside a maternity hospital that was damaged by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine

Red Cross chief: Ukraine war ‘nothing short of a nightmare’

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a child for Covid-19 testing in a community in Changzhou in eastern China’s Jiangsu province

China battles multiple Covid outbreaks driven by stealth Omicron
Police officers patrol on the empty Trocadero square in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris on March 17 2020

France lifts Covid rules on unvaccinated and mask wearing

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'I don't want London to be gridlocked': Andrew Marr and Sadiq Khan clash over cycle lanes

'I don't want London to be gridlocked': Andrew Marr and Sadiq Khan clash over traffic
Elon Musk’s offer of single combat ‘a civilised solution’ on another day of chaos

Elon Musk's offer of single combat 'a civilised solution' on a day of surreal news
Putin's negotiators 'becoming softer' in peace talks, Zelenskyy advisor reveals

Putin's negotiators 'becoming softer' in peace talks, Zelenskyy advisor reveals
Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/03 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/03 | Watch again

Camilla Tominey moved by boy ready to 'put Nerf guns away' and house a Ukrainian refugee

Camilla Tominey moved by boy ready to 'put Nerf guns away' and house a Ukrainian refugee
Former Gulf War hostage urges govt to 'pull out all the stops' to house Ukrainians

Former Gulf War hostage urges government to 'pull out all the stops' to house Ukrainians
Ben Kentish slams government's 'tinder for refugees' scheme

Ben Kentish slams government's 'Tinder for refugees' scheme

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday 13/03 | Watch again

Natasha Devon blasts 'barefaced temerity' of those blaming Ukraine's invasion on wokeness

Natasha Devon blasts 'barefaced temerity' of those blaming Ukraine invasion on wokeness
Give Ukrainian refugees shelter in Royal properties, caller demands

Give Ukrainian refugees shelter in Royal properties, caller demands

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police