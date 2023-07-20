Live

Watch LIVE: Polls close in three by-elections as results expected in early hours

20 July 2023, 22:50 | Updated: 20 July 2023, 23:20

By-election results are expected in the early hours of Friday
By-election results are expected in the early hours of Friday. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Polls have closed in three by-elections, with first results set to come in the early hours of Friday.

The by-elections were triggered after three MPs stepped down amid separate controversies.

Former PM Boris Johnson - MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip - said he would be stepping down last month following the findings of a Privileges Committee report investigating whether he lied to Parliament about Partygate.

MP for Selby and Ainsty Nigel Adams, who was a close ally of Mr Johnson's, confirmed he would be stepping down a day later.

The third by-election is taking place in Somerton and Frome after MP David Warburton admitted taking cocaine.

The Prime Minister has acknowledged that holding the seats, including Boris Johnson's former constituency, will be a "tough battle" and Tory allies have insisted the contest the party is focused on is the general election next year.

For Labour, winning the Uxbridge and South Ruislip would be a major boost for Sir Keir Starmer.

In Somerton and Frome, the Liberal Democrats hope to add to a series of eye-catching recent by-election victories.

Losses for the Tories in all of them would be the first time in 55 years that a government has been defeated in three by-elections on the same day.

