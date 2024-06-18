Three children missing after day out at Thorpe Park as police launch urgent search

Khandi, 14, Amelia, 9, and Malik, 7, who were reported missing just after 7pm yesterday. Picture: Surrey Police

By Asher McShane

Three children have gone missing after a day out at the Thorpe Park theme park.

Police are searching for Khandi, 14, Amelia, nine, and Malik, seven, who were reported missing just after 7pm on Monday.

The children were last seen walking towards Staines town centre around 3.17pm yesterday.

Khandi is described by police as female, black, 160cm tall, of a slim build and was wearing black or grey jogging bottoms when she was last seen. She was also wearing a white top, white trainers, black framed glasses, and multiple bracelets on each wrist.

Amelia is described as female, 110cm tall, of a slim build and wearing grey jogging bottoms, a grey long-sleeved top with “Believe” written on it and white trainers.

Malik is described as male, 110cm tall, of a slim build and wearing black jogging bottoms, black trainers, and a green long-sleeved top with stripes.

The two youngest children are related.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey Police quoting PR/4524.