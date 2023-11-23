Five people, including three young children, injured in stabbing attack near girls' school in Dublin

The scene in Dublin city centre shortly after the stabbing incident. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Five people, three of which are young children, have been stabbed near a girls school in Dublin city centre.

The attack began shortly after 1:30pm local time near Parnell Square East on Dublin’s north side. Gardaí have cordoned off the scene.

So far authorities have confirmed five total casualties, three of which are children.

One of the children, a girl, and an adult woman suffered serious injuries. The other victims are being treated for less serious injuries.

A suspect was treated at the scene for injuries believed to be self-inflicted.

He was arrested and a large knife was seized.

A motive for the attack has not yet been established but the Irish police said they are following a definite line of inquiry.

A Garda spokesman said: “Five casualties have been taken to various hospitals in the Dublin region. The casualties include an adult male, an adult female and three young children.

“One child, a girl, has sustained serious injuries, the other two children are being treated for less serious injuries. An Garda Siochana is in contact with parents of all three injured children.

“The adult female is being treated for serious injuries and the adult male for less serious injuries. The scene remains sealed off at this time.”

One eyewitness told the Irish Mirror: “It was just complete and utter pandemonium - it was horrific. There was a female nurse administering chest compressions to the little child.”

A resident told Dublin Live: “I'm devastated, I can't believe what is going on in this town. My daughter was going by and seen a little child, she can't get the little child's face out of her mind. All the parents are devastated. We can't believe it.”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said: “We are all shocked by the incident which has taken place in Parnell Square. A number of people have been injured, some of them children. Our thoughts and our prayers go out to them and their families.

“I have been in contact with the Minister for Justice who is keeping me updated. The facts in this matter are still emerging. The emergency services responded very quickly and were on site within minutes. I thank them for that. Gardaí have detained a suspect and are following a definite line of inquiry.”

Irish Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said she is “deeply shocked by the appalling attack” in a social media post.