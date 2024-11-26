Three cousins die after Google Maps 'told them to drive off unfinished bridge' as they came home from wedding

The bridge in Bareilly. Picture: Social media

By Kit Heren

Three cousins have died after being told to drive off an unfinished bridge by Google Maps.

The horror accident took place in the Indian city of Bareilly, about 160 miles east of New Delhi, on Saturday night.

The three relatives had gone to their cousin's wedding in Faridpur, near Bareilly.

When they came back at night in foggy conditions, the car's navigation system appears to have taken them off a bridge that is under construction outside the city.

They fell 25 feet to their death into the Ramganga riverbed below the bridge.

The three men who died have been named as Ajay Kumai, Nitin Kumar and Amit Kumar.

Google Maps horror :



Wrong #GPS location took the lives of 3 people in #Bareilly, #UttarPradesh#GoogleMaps directed a car to a half-finished bridge.



Due to dense #fog, the incomplete bridge was not visible and the car falls into the #RamgangaRiver, resulting in the death of… pic.twitter.com/uTCMKTz7xG — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) November 24, 2024

Locals discovered them in a ditch near the bridge after the accident and called the police.

Officers are investigating four local officials and one Google worker, according to local media.

Local officials have since been ordered to inspect all roads and bridges in the area and make sure they have clear signage.

A spokesperson for Google shared their condolences at the deaths and said they were cooperating with officers as they carry out their investigation.

"Our deepest sympathies go out to the families," the spokesperson added.

"We're working closely with the authorities and providing our support to investigate the issue."