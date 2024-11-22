King Charles 'planning tour of India' in latest health boost following cancer treatment

King Charles III And Queen Camilla. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

King Charles and Queen Camilla are reportedly planning a Royal tour of India in a boost to the monarch’s cancer recovery.

Charles had planned to visit India, Pakistan and Bangladesh before the death of his mother the Queen saw the trip cancelled.

But according to new reports by the Daily Mirror, the King and his wife could be set to revive those plans.

A source told the Daily Mirror: “It’s hugely encouraging to be able to make such plans for the King and Queen given the year the monarch has had, but it’s very much full steam ahead.

“A tour of the Indian subcontinent is in the offing, which will be of huge political and cultural significance for Britain on the world stage.

“The King and Queen are the perfect ambassadors at such a time.”

Buckingham Palace is yet to confirm or deny plans for a tour of the Indian subcontinent.

Charles and Camilla visited India in 2013. Picture: Getty

However, some officials have reportedly raised concerns over the growing closeness between Indian Indian PM Narendra Modi and Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

This news comes following a year when the King was diagnosed with cancer as he faced a major health battle.

The King was diagnosed with cancer after receiving treatment for a separate issue.

He had undergone treatment for an enlarged prostate, and while Buckingham Palace has not clarified what form of cancer the monarch has, it is not prostate cancer.

A statement from the palace at the time said: "During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties.

"Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual."

The King and Queen recently returned from a royal tour of Australia and New Zealand, a trip marred by anti-monarchy protests.