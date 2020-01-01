Three dead in late night lorry crash near Heathrow on New Year's Eve

1 January 2020, 10:21

The crash between the Yaris and a lorry happened shortly before midnight
The crash between the Yaris and a lorry happened shortly before midnight. Picture: Sky news

Two men and a woman have died in a crash between a car and a lorry near Heathrow airport on New Year's Eve.

The collision happened between a white Mercedes HGV and a white Toyota Yaris shortly before midnight, police say.

The men, aged 25 and 23, and the 20-year-old woman died at the scene, and a 25-year-old woman was also taken to hospital.

She is currently in a serious condition and all of the victim's families have been informed of the tragedy.

All of the victims were travelling in the Yaris.

The driver of the lorry was also taken to hospital as a precaution.

No arrests have been made in connection with the crash.

Police are now appealing for any witnesses of the crash to come forward.

Sergeant Chris Schultze said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of those involved in this collision at what is an extremely difficult time.

“We are continuing to appeal for witnesses to what happened and would urge anyone who may have any video footage, CCTV or dashcam or any other kind, to get in touch with us.

"Please report any information via 101 and quote the reference number PR/P19303422.”

