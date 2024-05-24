Three more Israeli hostages found dead in Gaza, as army says Hamas killed them on October 7

Michel Nisenbaum, Orion Hernandez, Hanan Yablonka (L-R). Picture: Handout

By Kit Heren

A further three Israeli hostages have been found dead in Gaza, with the IDF claiming that Hamas killed them on October 7.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Hanan Yablonka, 42, Michel Nisenbaum, 59, and Orion Hernandez, 30, have been identified by authorities, with their families also informed.

The army said they were killed at the Mefalsim intersection and their bodies were taken to Gaza. Hernandez was the boyfriend of Shani Louk, who was also killed by Hamas that day and whose body was discovered recently.

"We will continue operating to bring all of our hostages back home," the IDF said. "May their memory be a blessing."

The October 7 attacks saw Hamas kill around 1,200 people, mainly civilians.

Some 250 other were taken hostage, with around half since freed, most in swaps for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel during a ceasefire in November.

Read more: Body of hostage recovered from Gaza Strip after 'months of torture' as family hit out at 'cowardly' Israeli government

Read more: 'No father would want to hear this': Shani Louk's family speak out after Nova festival victim's body discovered in Gaza

Michael Nisenbaum. Picture: IDF

Israel says around 100 hostages are still captive in Gaza, along with the bodies of around 30 more.

It comes after several hostages were found in recent weeks.

Orion Hernandez. Picture: IDF

Ms Louk, Itzhak Gelerenter, Amit Buskila and Elad Katzir have all been discovered in Gaza.

Israel says around 100 hostages are still captive in Gaza, along with the bodies of around 30 more.

Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said the remains of Ms Louk, Mr Gelerenter and Ms Buskila were discovered in an overnight operation carried out by the military and Shin Bet.

He said all three were killed by Hamas at the Nova music festival, an outdoor dance party near the Gaza border, and their bodies taken into the Palestinian territory.

Hanan Yablonka. Picture: IDF

Footage of 22-year-old Ms Louk being paraded about on the back of a truck were widely circulated on social media after she was kidnapped.

Mr Katzir, a 47-year-old farmer, from Kibbutz Nir Oz, was abducted along with his mother, Hanna. She was released in November but his father, Avraham, was killed during the attack.

Rescuing the remaining hostages is a key war aim for Israel as its forces continue to fight in Gaza.

Amit Levy, 21, whose sister Naama Levi, 19, was taken hostage, told LBC of the horrors his family has gone through since October 7.

'You and the media are not getting it', Palestinian Ambassador tells Lewis Goodall

Mr Levy told Shelagh Fogarty: “We are demanding our government to do whatever it takes to bring them home as it is the most important thing.”

He said it has been “very, very tough” for their family but that they have to keep fighting for his sister's release.

"We don't have a choice, people always ask us; how do we wake up in the morning? How do we keep doing what we’re doing? I always answer - we don't have a choice.”