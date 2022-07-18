Three killed in Indiana shopping Mall shooting 'before gunman killed by Good Samaritan'

18 July 2022, 06:09

Three people have been killed and two left wounded after a shooting at an Indiana mall
Three people have been killed and two left wounded after a shooting at an Indiana mall. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

Three people have been killed and two left wounded after a shooting at an Indiana mall on Sunday evening.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The shooter entered Greenwood Park Mall and opened fire before he was killed by a 22-year-old armed bystander civillian.

Local news outlet Indianapolis Star reported that one of the wounded victims was a 12-year-old girl who sustained a minor injury.

Assistant chief of police Chris Bailey said he believes the shooting was contained to the food court adding: "We are sickened by yet another type of incident like this in our country."

Police have confiscated a suspicious backpack that was in a bathroom near the food court, Greenwood Police Department chief Jim Ison said.

Greenwood Police Department Chief Jim Ison said: "The real hero of the day is the citizen that was lawfully carrying a firearm in that food court and was able to stop the shooter almost as soon as he began."

Read more: Fury erupts as leaked Texas shooting CCTV shows police checking phones and using sanitiser

Reacting to the incident Indiana Senator Todd Young, a Republican, tweeted: "Terrible news tonight in my home county. Praying for the victims of a shooting at the Greenwood Park Mall. Thank you to our law enforcement officers who responded."

Senator Mike Braun, also a Republican, said: "Praying for families of those killed in a senseless act of violence in Greenwood tonight, and grateful for the brave armed citizen who took action to stop the perpetrator and prevent further tragic loss of life."

It is the latest gun tragedy to unfold after the US was rocked by the Texas school shooting and at shooting at an Independence Day parade in Chicago.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Multiple people were shot after a gunman opened fire at a Marbella nightclub

Multiple people shot as gunman opens fire at packed Marbella nightclub

Jennifer Lopez has tied the knot with Ben Affleck

Jenny gets her rock: J Lo becomes Jennifer Affleck after marrying Ben in Las Vegas

Middle class "recreational drug users" face having passports and driving licences confiscated

Recreational drug users will have passports confiscated and face night club bans

A report into the Texas school shooting found systemic failures and egregiously poor decision-making

400 cops 'failed to prioritise victims' safety over their own' at Texas school shooting

Temperatures are expected to pass 40C

Trains grind to a halt and Brits urged to stay home as UK braces for record 41C

Jennifer Lopez has tied the knot with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez marries Ben Affleck in Las Vegas three months after engagement

Rishi Sunak hit out at Liz Truss

Sunak brands Truss 'socialist' over tax cuts as Tory rivals clash in second TV showdown

The royal family has paid tribute to Camilla

Queen leads tributes to Camilla on her 75th birthday

Albie, 3, was killed in a tractor collision

Mum pays tribute to 'little sunshine boy', 3, killed in tractor collision

Police identified the victim as the investigation continues

Lewisham stabbing victim identified as four men arrested

Former rugby league player Ricky Bibey has been identified as the man found dead in a hotel in Florence

Ex-rugby star Ricky Bibey, 40, found dead in Italy hotel room as former clubs pay tribute

The school has banned ballet from its entry audition process

Dance school scraps ballet auditions saying it’s an ‘elitist white art form’

Holidaymakers complained of 'boiling' conditions at Gatwick departure gates

Holidaymakers ‘passing out’ in Gatwick terminals amid UK heatwave

Meghan Markle reportedly rejected the Queen's request for her to reconcile her differences with her father

‘Queen and Charles urged Meghan to try to reconcile with her father,’ book claims

An Amber weather warning is in place and people are being advised to only travel if essential

Amber weather warning begins as Brits urged not to travel ahead of deadly heat next week

A national emergency has been declared and a 'red alert' has been issued for the heatwave

Heatwave UK: expert advice on getting to sleep, and how to keep safe in 40C heat

Latest News

See more Latest News

Firefighter

France fights spreading wildfires as heatwave fries Europe

Draupadi Murmu

Tribal leader set to be elected Indian President

Grieving woman

‘Egregiously poor’ decisions as 376 officers rushed to Uvalde scene, report says
Thai protests

Thai pro-democracy activists hit by spyware, researchers claim
Swiss glacier

Berlin hosts talks on climate change challenge

Sri Lanka protests

Sri Lanka’s acting president declares state of emergency amid protests
Indiana Mall Shooting

Three murdered in Indiana shooting before civilian killed gunman
Indiana Mall Shooting

Two killed and multiple injured in shooting at Indiana mall, police say
Rachel Martinez carries her son and a protest sign as she attends a city council meeting in Uvalde, Texas

‘Systemic failures’ in Uvalde school shooting response – report
The MGM Grand Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas

Breaking glass door at Vegas hotel sparks panic after being mistaken for gunfire

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Low income families will receive a direct payment from today

Cost of living payments: When is the £326 due and which households qualify?
Mr Lewis said he was confident that Nadhim Zahawi would advance to the next stage of the leadership contest

Zahawi 'not tarnished' in Tory leadership race for serving in Boris Johnson's cabinet
The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 17/7 | Watch again

'Up to 10,000 excess deaths' should be anticipated during heatwave - Ex-Govt Chief Scientist

'Up to 10,000 excess heatwave deaths' should be anticipated - Ex-Govt Chief Scientist
Tory leadership hopeful Tugendhat: 'I'm running to give people a choice'

Tory leadership hopeful Tom Tugendhat: 'I'm running to give people a choice'
Heat warnings 'the erosion of our freedoms', Tory MP fumes

Heat warnings 'the erosion of our freedoms', Tory MP fumes

'Tories enjoy infighting as much as battling Labour': Nick Ferrari's warning to Tory MPs

'Tories enjoy infighting as much as battling Labour': Nick Ferrari's warning to Tory MPs
The Agenda: Episode 4 - Nick Ferrari, Rachel Johnson and Rosena Allin-Khan

The Agenda: Episode 5 - Nick Ferrari, Rosena Allin-Khan and Mark Harper
Rishi Sunak is not 'the hero of the pandemic', Labour MP declares

Rishi Sunak is not 'the hero of the pandemic', Labour MP declares
'It's disgraceful': Landlord is turned into renter by sky-high London rent costs

'It's disgraceful': Landlord is turned into renter by sky-high London rent costs
Tory MP backs Penny Mourdant for her 'raw courage' in belly-flopping on TV

Tory MP backs Penny Mordaunt for her 'raw courage' in belly-flopping on TV show
Boy punished for wearing shorts would've held skirt protest to stay in school, says dad

Boy punished for wearing shorts would've held skirt protest to stay in school, says dad

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London