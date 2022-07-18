Three killed in Indiana shopping Mall shooting 'before gunman killed by Good Samaritan'

Three people have been killed and two left wounded after a shooting at an Indiana mall. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

Three people have been killed and two left wounded after a shooting at an Indiana mall on Sunday evening.

The shooter entered Greenwood Park Mall and opened fire before he was killed by a 22-year-old armed bystander civillian.

Local news outlet Indianapolis Star reported that one of the wounded victims was a 12-year-old girl who sustained a minor injury.

Assistant chief of police Chris Bailey said he believes the shooting was contained to the food court adding: "We are sickened by yet another type of incident like this in our country."

Police have confiscated a suspicious backpack that was in a bathroom near the food court, Greenwood Police Department chief Jim Ison said.

Greenwood Police Department Chief Jim Ison said: "The real hero of the day is the citizen that was lawfully carrying a firearm in that food court and was able to stop the shooter almost as soon as he began."

Reacting to the incident Indiana Senator Todd Young, a Republican, tweeted: "Terrible news tonight in my home county. Praying for the victims of a shooting at the Greenwood Park Mall. Thank you to our law enforcement officers who responded."

Senator Mike Braun, also a Republican, said: "Praying for families of those killed in a senseless act of violence in Greenwood tonight, and grateful for the brave armed citizen who took action to stop the perpetrator and prevent further tragic loss of life."

It is the latest gun tragedy to unfold after the US was rocked by the Texas school shooting and at shooting at an Independence Day parade in Chicago.