Three men who died after their 4x4 was 'swept away' by North Yorkshire river named as families pay tribute

29 December 2023, 20:44 | Updated: 29 December 2023, 20:56

Scott Thomas Daddy, 28, from Hull, Leslie Forbes, from the East Yorkshire area, and Kenneth Patrick Hibbins, known as Patrick, from York.
Scott Thomas Daddy, 28, from Hull, Leslie Forbes, from the East Yorkshire area, and Kenneth Patrick Hibbins, known as Patrick, from York. Picture: Alamy/North Yorkshire Police

By Kit Heren

Three men who died after the 4x4 they were travelling in was swept away while they were trying to cross a North Yorkshire river have been named for the first time.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Scott Thomas Daddy, 28, from Hull, Leslie Forbes, from the East Yorkshire area, and Kenneth Patrick Hibbins, known as Patrick, from York, were in a car that ended up in the River Esk near the town of Glaisdale shortly before midday on Thursday.

Emergency services were called and the 4x4 was hauled out of the river by about 3pm.

Mr Daddy's family said in a statement he had a "bright future" but was "taken suddenly doing something he enjoyed".

They described him as a "loving son, brother, uncle, and boyfriend" who enjoyed 4x4s, green laning - an activity similar to off-roading - and outdoor activities.

Mr Forbes was "a loving husband, father and grandfather, who will be sadly missed by his family and friends", his family said.

Mr Hibbins "will be sadly missed by all his close friends and work colleagues", his family said.

Read more: Tornado rips up 100 houses in Greater Manchester as eyewitnesses describe horror at 'supercell' storm

Read more: Brits face 'Beast from the East' return in January with Brits 'to end up in the freezer'

Scott Thomas Daddy
Scott Thomas Daddy. Picture: North Yorkshire Police
Kenneth Patrick Hibbins
Kenneth Patrick Hibbins. Picture: North Yorkshire Police
Leslie Forbes
Leslie Forbes. Picture: North Yorkshire Police

Jack Ford, a firewood salesman, was called to the scene to help recover the vehicle with his tractor and found it fully submerged beneath the water, he said.

He and two others used tractors to pull the 4x4 on to the riverbank, he said.

Mr Ford told PA: "There was a ford they were going over and they were swept down 400 yards. They were part of an off-road club.

"I went down with my tractor. There was a couple of vehicles - one parked up.

"You couldn't see the (other) vehicle. It was 3ft beneath the water. I helped get it out on to the riverbank with three other tractors."

The car being pulled from the River Esk
The car being pulled from the River Esk. Picture: Alamy

Another man who tried to help the three in the river was pulled to safety at about 12.10pm, and has been getting medical treatment.

The next of kin of the three men have been informed and are being supported by specialist police officers.

Witnesses to the incident are urged to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, option 4, quoting reference NYP-28122023-0146.

It comes amid heavy wind and rain across much of the UK in Storm Gerrit this week, with many drivers getting into trouble on Wednesday and Thursday in bad conditions.

Police said that conditions around the River Esk were particularly treacherous.

About 100 properties damaged by 'localised tornado' in Stalybridge as Storm Gerrit sweeps country

Officers told of another incident at Houlsyke around an hour later, when a car got stuck in flood water, and another at Kirby Wiske in Hambleton at 2.35pm.

Both drivers were helped to safety by the emergency services.

Police said: "The key advice is to consider whether your journey is necessary.

"If you are driving, use your headlights, leave extra space to the car in front, and take it slow and steady.

"Please avoid driving through any kind of standing or moving flood water if you possibly can."

The storm wreaked havoc across much of the UK in the days after Christmas, with much travel disruption amid strong winds, snow and heavy rain.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

United States Israel Gaza

Biden administration again bypasses Congress on emergency weapons sale to Israel

Michael Schumacher (L) and his brother Ralf in 2012

Michael Schumacher's brother Ralf shares poignant tribute to Formula One legend ten years on from tragic skiing accident

Michael Cohen Court Filings

Ex-Trump fixer says he unwittingly sent AI-generated fake legal cases to lawyer

A damaged building

Russia launches 122 missiles and 36 drones in war’s ‘biggest aerial barrage’

APTOPIX Israel Palestinians

South Africa launches case at The Hague accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza

Ukraine has been battered in a massive Russian strike

UK to send hundreds of air defence missiles to Ukraine as Sunak condemns Putin's revenge attack

Poland Politics Media

Poland says ‘everything indicates’ Russian missile briefly entered its airspace

Argentina New President

Argentina announces it will not join economic bloc in latest policy shift

Snow, wind and rain will sweep the UK this weekend

New Year's Eve weather chaos: Snow, 75mph winds and rain set to sweep UK as revellers told 'do not travel'

Koreas Tensions

North Korea’s new nuclear reactor likely operational next summer, Seoul says

Katherine Mielniczuk has died aged 26 in Ukraine

Mystery as British medic, 26, 'found dead in her bed in Ukraine' after serving in war for 18 months

Boeing-737 Inspections

Boeing asks airlines to inspect 737 Max jets for possible loose bolt

Rafah wreckage

Displaced Palestinians flood southern Gaza town as Israel expands offensive

Bradley in the Moors

Woman rushed to hospital with serious burns after 'explosion' near Alton Towers destroys holiday cottage

Passau Incident

Mother and daughter dead after truck hits several people in southern German city

Tony Chung

Hong Kong pro-independence activist seeks asylum in UK

Latest News

See more Latest News

James Bourne

Busted star James Bourne rushed to hospital after being bitten by black widow spider

Alps mountaintop near Mont Blanc

British mother, 54, and son, 22, killed in French Alps avalanche after being swept away while skiing
A person has died following an outbreak of E. Coli

One person dies after E. Coli outbreak linked to cheese

French police

France heightens New Year’s Eve security, with 90,000 police officers mobilised

Ksenia Fadeyeva and Alexei Navalny

Associate of Russian opposition leader Navalny jailed for nine years

Christian Marriott

'Good Samaritan' killed in Sheffield car ram 'attack' was wonderful father who wanted to help, family says
The cyclist knocked off Jewish people's hats in North London

Hunt for cyclist who knocked off Jewish people's hats and assaulted child in North London

Mont Blanc

Two skiers killed in Mont Blanc avalanche

Ukraine has been battered in a massive Russian strike

Putin unleashes massive revenge attack on Ukraine 'hitting maternity hospital' after humiliating destruction of warship
Missile damage

Russia unleashes one of its biggest aerial barrages yet against Ukraine

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The biggest stories of 2023.

The biggest stories of 2023: Mystery disappearances, the Coronation and the start of the Israel-Hamas war
It's been a tumultuous year for the Royal Family

From Spare to King Charles' Coronation: The biggest royal stories of 2023

Olivia Taylor with the Queen

Blind schoolgirl with brain tumour has tea with Camilla and sings Christmas song at Windsor Castle

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors
Travel disruption

Dean Dunham explains what you're entitled to if your Christmas travel plans are disrupted amid festive chaos
Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit