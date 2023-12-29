Three men who died after their 4x4 was 'swept away' by North Yorkshire river named as families pay tribute

Scott Thomas Daddy, 28, from Hull, Leslie Forbes, from the East Yorkshire area, and Kenneth Patrick Hibbins, known as Patrick, from York. Picture: Alamy/North Yorkshire Police

By Kit Heren

Three men who died after the 4x4 they were travelling in was swept away while they were trying to cross a North Yorkshire river have been named for the first time.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Scott Thomas Daddy, 28, from Hull, Leslie Forbes, from the East Yorkshire area, and Kenneth Patrick Hibbins, known as Patrick, from York, were in a car that ended up in the River Esk near the town of Glaisdale shortly before midday on Thursday.

Emergency services were called and the 4x4 was hauled out of the river by about 3pm.

Mr Daddy's family said in a statement he had a "bright future" but was "taken suddenly doing something he enjoyed".

They described him as a "loving son, brother, uncle, and boyfriend" who enjoyed 4x4s, green laning - an activity similar to off-roading - and outdoor activities.

Mr Forbes was "a loving husband, father and grandfather, who will be sadly missed by his family and friends", his family said.

Mr Hibbins "will be sadly missed by all his close friends and work colleagues", his family said.

Read more: Tornado rips up 100 houses in Greater Manchester as eyewitnesses describe horror at 'supercell' storm

Read more: Brits face 'Beast from the East' return in January with Brits 'to end up in the freezer'

Scott Thomas Daddy. Picture: North Yorkshire Police

Kenneth Patrick Hibbins. Picture: North Yorkshire Police

Leslie Forbes. Picture: North Yorkshire Police

Jack Ford, a firewood salesman, was called to the scene to help recover the vehicle with his tractor and found it fully submerged beneath the water, he said.

He and two others used tractors to pull the 4x4 on to the riverbank, he said.

Mr Ford told PA: "There was a ford they were going over and they were swept down 400 yards. They were part of an off-road club.

"I went down with my tractor. There was a couple of vehicles - one parked up.

"You couldn't see the (other) vehicle. It was 3ft beneath the water. I helped get it out on to the riverbank with three other tractors."

The car being pulled from the River Esk. Picture: Alamy

Another man who tried to help the three in the river was pulled to safety at about 12.10pm, and has been getting medical treatment.

The next of kin of the three men have been informed and are being supported by specialist police officers.

Witnesses to the incident are urged to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, option 4, quoting reference NYP-28122023-0146.

It comes amid heavy wind and rain across much of the UK in Storm Gerrit this week, with many drivers getting into trouble on Wednesday and Thursday in bad conditions.

Police said that conditions around the River Esk were particularly treacherous.

About 100 properties damaged by 'localised tornado' in Stalybridge as Storm Gerrit sweeps country

Officers told of another incident at Houlsyke around an hour later, when a car got stuck in flood water, and another at Kirby Wiske in Hambleton at 2.35pm.

Both drivers were helped to safety by the emergency services.

Police said: "The key advice is to consider whether your journey is necessary.

"If you are driving, use your headlights, leave extra space to the car in front, and take it slow and steady.

"Please avoid driving through any kind of standing or moving flood water if you possibly can."

The storm wreaked havoc across much of the UK in the days after Christmas, with much travel disruption amid strong winds, snow and heavy rain.