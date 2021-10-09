Three men shot at barber's shop in east London as police hunt gunman

Police are investigating the triple shooting. Picture: Twitter

By Asher McShane

Police are investigating a shooting at a barbers in east London which saw three men rushed to hospital with gunshot wounds.

Police are hunting a gunman after the shooting in Newham. No arrests have yet been made.

The Metropolitan Police force said officers were called to reports of a shooting on Upton Lane, Forest Gate just before 7pm on Friday.

Police attended with London Ambulance Service paramedics and found three men with gunshot wounds. One also had stab injuries.

READ MORE: Home Secretary backs '888' phone number to keep women safe at night

They were taken to an east London hospital and their condition is not known.

The Met said police are investigating the incident, which is not being treated as terrorism, and a crime scene remains in place.

A London Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were called at 6:58pm tonight to Upton Lane, E7, to reports that a number of people were injured.

"We sent a number of resources to the scene: three ambulance crews, three medics from our joint response unit, a clinical team manager, an incident response officer and an advanced paramedic.

"We also dispatched teams from London's Air Ambulance.

"We treated three people at the scene and took all three to a major trauma centre."

A Section 60 order which gives officers greater stop and search powers has been issued for the borough of Newham until 3pm on Saturday.

Anyone with information has been asked to call 101 quoting CAD 6941/08Sep.