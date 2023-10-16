Three million households told from today if they get £150 energy bill discount for this winter

By Natasha Clark

Millions of households will be told from today whether they are eligible for £150 off their energy bills this winter.

An automatic Warm Home Discount is available for people on low incomes as the weather gets colder.

Temperatures have plummeted towards 0C in some parts of Scotland today - with some sleety showers in Scotland and colder weather in the north of England.

But it's due to get warmer again towards the end of the week - with temperatures rising up to nearly 20 degrees again.

However, ministers won't be helping everyone with their bills this winter, despite the average price cap still costing families £1,900 every year.

To qualify, customers must have an account with one of 17 participating electricity suppliers.

And they must also be claiming the Guarantee Credit portion of Pension Credit or a different ‘qualifying benefit’ such as the Savings Credit portion of Pension Credit, Universal Credit or Housing Benefit..

The Warm Home Discount will be automatically applied to bills between October 2023 and March 2024, or is available as a top-up voucher for those with a pre-payment meter.

Those who qualify in England and Wales will receive a letter from October onward explaining the discount and instructions on what they need to do next.

Customers in Scotland will need to apply directly with their energy supplier as soon as possible.

Ministers are also urging Brits to get savvy with their bills with a host of tips to slash their bills with their 'It All Adds Up' campaign.

And from today, people can ask Amazon Alexa for energy saving tips, which could slash their costs by £100 a year

The best tips to cut down your energy use are:

Reducing boiler flow temperature to 60 degrees, saving up to £60 per year

Getting your boiler serviced to prevent costly and unexpected repairs

Bleeding radiators to remove air pockets and improve their efficiency

Turning down radiators in rooms not being used, saving up to £50 per year

Washing clothes at 30 degrees, saving up to £20 per year

Installing an energy efficient showerhead, saving up to £40 per year

Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero Claire Coutinho said: "Energy prices are down 55 per cent since their peak, but we know many families are still facing pressures.

"That is why we are continuing to provide financial support, including targeted help, such as the £150 Warm Home Discount, for those most in need.

"There are also some small, simple things families can do to keep their bills down - from reducing the boiler flow temperature to turning off radiators in rooms not being used, it all adds up.

"Our collaboration with Amazon’s Alexa will help to make these tips easier to access as we relaunch our energy saving tips campaign, which helped families across the UK save around £120 million last winter."