Money saving expert explains how to save up to £300 on energy bills

2 December 2019, 15:24

The energy expert from Moneysupermarket.com explained to Nick Ferrari how easy it is to save money on bills.

Nick Ferrari asked Stephen Murray: "How straightforward is it and how easy do some of the big companies make it when you seek to terminate an agreement that might date back years?"

Murray replied: "If you've not done anything for a good number of years, you will not be locked in or tied in in any way, shape or form to your supplier. So it's very easy.

"It literally is whether you choose to go online and do it yourself. It's five or 10 minutes.

"For your listeners who may not feel as comfortable as that then our comparison site, among a lot of others, have free phone numbers you can call in and the agents there will be able to support and help you through the process.

The important thing is if you can get yourself your most recent energy bill in front of you, everything will be on there that will help you to do so."

Money saving expert explains how to save up to £300 on energy bills
Money saving expert explains how to save up to £300 on energy bills. Picture: PA

Nick Ferrari said that can allow the comparison websites agents to help work out their rates.

Murray said: "The sin of doing nothing is usually greater than if you get it a little bit wrong.

To those people, your listeners at the moment, who have never done anything about it, they are at the moment going to be paying around, about for an average user, almost £1200 pounds a year."

Nick pointed out that means listeners could pick up about £100 a month.

Murray said that, actually, within 10 minutes, the average consumer could save about £250 to £300 very easily.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Iain Dale's Brexit Cross Question: Watch from 8pm

Iain Dale's Brexit Cross Question: Watch from 8pm

3 hours ago

Barry Gardiner faced a very angry Labour supporter live on LBC

Livid Labour voter tears into Barry Gardiner over Brexit: "You take us for idiots"

4 hours ago

Liam Fox tells Iain Dale what he'd like to say to Donald Trump

Liam Fox tells Iain Dale what he'd like to say to Donald Trump

1 day ago

LBC Latest

LBC's Election Call: Eddie Mair's Election Call with Faiza Shaheen

LBC's Election Call: Eddie Mair with Faiza Shaheen

Ex-prisoner shares moving story of being rehabilitated with James O'Brien

Ex-prisoner shares moving story of being rehabilitated with James O'Brien

Pussycat Dolls' risque performance sparks hundreds of complaints

Teaching assistant, 31, found dead after 'incident' involving pupil