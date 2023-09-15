Breaking News

Father one of three charged with murder of 10-year-old Sara Sharif

Sara Sharif. Picture: Handout

By Kieran Kelly

Three people have been charged with the murder of 10-year-old Sara Sharif, Surrey Police has said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised charges against Sara's father, Urfan Sharif, 41, Urfan's partner, Beinash Batool, 29, and Urfan's brother, Faisal Malik, 28, all of Hammond Road, Woking.

They have also been charged with causing or allowing the death of a child.

All will appear before magistrates in Guildford on Friday.

The trio travelled to Pakistan a day before police discovered Sara's body in Woking on August 10.

They were arrested on Wednesday evening at Gatwick Airport as they disembarked a flight from Dubai.

Read More: Sara Sharif’s fugitive father, stepmother and uncle arrested on suspicion of murder after return to Britain

Read More: Sara Sharif's mother says 'weight has been lifted' as girl's father, stepmother and uncle arrested after returning to UK

Sara's mother, Olga Sharif, has been informed of the development.

Surrey Police said in a statement: "Sara's mother has been informed of this latest development and is being supported by specialist officers."

Sara was found dead in her home in Woking, Surrey, on August 10.

A post-mortem examination found the youngster had suffered "multiple and extensive injuries" over a "sustained and extended" period of time.