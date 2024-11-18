Politician and close security among five people facing prosecution over election date betting scandal

18 November 2024

Politician and close security among five people facing prosecution over election date betting scandal
Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A politician and a close protection guard are said to be among up to five people facing potential prosecution over bets placed on the date of the snap 2024 General Election.

An investigation was opened by the Gambling Commission earlier this year over claims insiders placed bets on the exact date of the election, with the body looking to prosecute those acting illegally.

It's now been revealed that at least three people may be charged in relation to bets placed on the date Rishi Sunak would call the snap election.

According to Sky News, a source revealed the total number of prosecutions could potentially rise to as many as five.

It's an issues that dogged the Conservative party through much of the party's campaign, dubbed "gamblegate" by many leading commentators.

It comes as a former Metropolitan Police deputy commissioner told LBC that politicians implicated in the ongoing election betting scandal who delete evidence, such as messages from WhatsApp, could be committing a "serious offence".

Sir Robert Buckland thinks those involved in 'gamblegate' should be suspended

Stephen Roberts, who also served as the Met's director of professional standards, labelled the behaviour of those involved in the scandal "appalling" and "shabby".

Mr Roberts also told LBC that it is difficult to know whether any alleged bets made on the timing of the election were done so illegally.

Five Tories and five police officers were among those investigated as part of the growing betting scandal - with one cabinet minister claimed he won thousands betting on the date of the General Election.

Read more: 'There could be more to come': Minister insists 'robust action' will be taken as 'up to 15 Tories' face betting probe

Read more: Fifth Tory investigated in growing betting scandal - as cabinet minister denies winning £2,100 from bet

One of the officers arrested over the alleged bet was a member of Rishi Sunak's close protection team.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack claimed that he won more than £2,100 betting on the date of the forthcoming election during an interview conducted shortly after the snap election.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said in a statement that he had placed three bets on the date of the general election - one of which was successful.
Picture: Alamy

The alleged win followed Rishi Sunak's surprise election announcement on May 22.

The Tory cabinet minister then appeared to backtrack on his comments after initially admitting he made the bet, shrugging off the comments as "a joke".

In a statement released in June, Mr Jack said: "Following reports today I want to be absolutely clear I have not breached any gambling rules.

"I placed two unsuccessful bets on the date of the general election and one successful one.

"I put two bets on in March of £5 each for an election to be held in May and June respectively.

"In April, I put £20 at 5 to 1 on an election being held between July and September."

A blackboard listing the latest Ladbrokes betting prices on a Hung Parliament on general election day 6th May 2010.
Picture: Alamy

At the last count, the investigation into the betting scandal had widened to include a host of individuals closely linked to the government.

  • Rishi Sunak's specialist protection officer is arrested (Monday 17)
  • Craig Williams, Conservative candidate for Montgomeryshire and Glyndŵr, apologises for having a "flutter" (Tuesday 25)
  • Laura Saunders, Tory candidate for Bristol North West, has support from the party withdrawn
  • Saunders is married to the Conservatives’ head of campaigning, Tony Lee, who takes a leave of absence
  • Five more Met police officers were accused of placing bets
  • Labour suspends parliamentary candidate Kevin Craig after 'betting on himself'
  • Scottish Secretary Alister Jack denies an initial claim he won £2,100 on General Election betting
  • Welsh Conservative MP Russell George becomes fifth Tory candidate to be investigated

The Gambling Commission also announced it is investigating Russell George, a Tory member of the Welsh parliament, making him the fifth Tory politician to be investigated.

George represents the same constituency as Sunak’s closest parliamentary aide, Craig Williams, who has already been named as part of its inquiry.

“Russell George has informed me that he has received a letter from the Gambling Commission regarding bets on the timing of the General Election," Andrew RT Davies, Leader of the Welsh Conservatives, said in a statement following the news.

