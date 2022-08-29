Three quarters of pubs could be forced to close 'before Christmas' amid energy crisis, industry bosses warn

29 August 2022, 23:07

Up to three quarters of pubs in the UK could be forced to close this winter because of rising energy prices, industry bosses have warned.
By Lauren Lewis

It comes after a recent poll by Morning Advertiser found nearly three quarters of landlords had seen utility bill increases of more than 100% in recent months.

Pubs and restaurant owners have warned they face being forced to shutter before Christmas if the new prime minister fails to take action over the crisis.

The British Beer and Pub Association, UK Hospitality, Night-Time Industries Association, Music Venue Trust and The British Institute of Innkeeping have called on the Government to take urgent action.

The group said soaring prices were "becoming a matter of existential emergency" with jobs in the hospitality sector "at grave risk" as they warned utility bills have skyrocketed by as much as 300 per cent.

Leadership candidate Liz Truss was today accused by Labour of "flip-flopping" on support for families facing skyrocketing energy bills and causing them "unnecessary worry".

Similar accusations have been levelled at her rival Rishi Sunak.

A poll by the Liberal Democrats today revealed a quarter of adults will not turn their heating on this winter because of eye-watering energy bills with families forced to make "heart-breaking decisions".

The Government has been accused of being missing in action amid resounding warnings that people are facing a dire winter with rocketing energy bills.

Ministers insist new support will be announced by the new Prime Minister, once either Rishi Sunak or Liz Truss are announced as the winner of the Tory leadership race next week.

Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi has insisted he has been working tirelessly to come up with proposals for either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak for more support.

The Chancellor said: "We have a strong and resilient UK economy and are easing the burden facing families at home with an unprecedented £37 billion support package, while working flat out to develop further options for a new prime minister.

"But these global pressures must be overcome through global efforts. I'm determined - here in the US - to work closely with my allies on the common challenges we face to create a fairer and more resilient economy at home and abroad."

Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi has insisted he has been working tirelessly to come up with proposals for either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak for more support. Picture: Alamy

Mr Zahawi is travelling to the United States this week to seek joint solutions to the cost-of-living crisis with top bankers and US government officials.

He will push for co-operation on energy security, financial services, and tackling spiralling prices and slower growth, the Treasury said.

Ms Truss has argued it is not "right" to announce her full plan before the contest is over or she has seen all the analysis being prepared in Whitehall.

Over the weekend, the Foreign Secretary's team said she is leaning towards targeted support over help for all, but maintained she is not "ruling anything out", while it was also reported she is considering slashing VAT by 5% across the board.

Supporters of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr try to remove concrete barriers in the Green Zone area of Baghdad, Iraq

15 dead as followers of Iraqi Shiite cleric storm government palace

Greece Wiretaps

Greek parliament votes to investigate wiretapping scandal

Sunflowers grow amid the rubble of Vladimir’s house after being bombed by Russians in Chernihiv, Ukraine

UN agency to inspect Ukraine nuclear plant in urgent mission

People wade through a flooded area of Sohbatpur, a district of Pakistan’s south-western Baluchistan province

Nearly 500,000 people crowd into camps after losing homes in Pakistan floods

A boat navigates at night next to large icebergs in eastern Greenland in 2019

‘Zombie ice’ from Greenland will raise sea level by 10in, study suggests

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen arrives at the Bled Strategic Forum in Bled, Slovenia

EU and German leaders pledge reform to help cut electricity prices

Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida

US Justice Department has reviewed documents seized in Mar-a-Lago search

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz delivers a speech at the Charles University in Prague, Czech Republic

German leader outlines vision for bigger and more coherent EU

Offshore turbines at Amager Stand near Copenhagen

Denmark and Germany back Baltic wind hub to offset Russian gas

An eland antelope and calf

Man gored to death by antelope in Swedish animal park

