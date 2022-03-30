Three shop workers sprayed with noxious substance in 'violent' and 'frightening' attacks

30 March 2022, 11:09 | Updated: 30 March 2022, 11:11

Suspect in poison attack
Suspect in poison attack. Picture: Met Police

By Stephen Rigley

Two staff at a bookmakers and a post office worker were sprayed in separate "frightening" attacks within minutes in south London.

The two sustained minor injuries while the post office worker was sprayed in the face, police said.

Detectives have released images of a masked man in sunglasses who carried out the attacks in Lewisham on Friday December 17.

Firstly a man entered the bookmakers and approached two staff members behind the counter before saying: "Do you have any games?"

They asked him what he meant and he repeated the phrase. Fearing an attack, the members of staff immediately locked the staff entrance.

The man then squirted a clear noxious liquid at them through the gaps and over the top of the security screens before leaving the premises.

The liquid was in a 500ml sized water bottle and hit both victims.

Moments later, at 8.54pm, the same man entered the Post Office. He jumped over the counter behind the till area where the victim was sitting and used the same bottle of noxious fluid to spray the victim's face.

The man was described as black and 5ft 8in. He had an English accent and spoke very quietly.

Detective Constable Nathan Burrows said: 'Fortunately, the injuries inflicted by this man were minor and had no lasting effects. However, the violent nature of the assaults and the disregard for public safety is of real concern and this man needs to be found.

'I fully appreciate the appeal images are not very good, but I hope that someone still might be able to put a name to this person. These were frightening attacks, with no obvious motive and I would ask anyone with any information to contact police.'

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or via Twitter @MetCC.

Please quote reference CAD 7156/07Dec21.To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

