Three stabbed to death in weekend of bloodshed across Britain

16 December 2019, 10:15

Mansfield Street, Bristol, where a 17-year-old was killed on Saturday
Mansfield Street, Bristol, where a 17-year-old was killed on Saturday. Picture: PA

Three people were stabbed to death over the weekend in a spate of violence across Britain.

Two men were fatally knifed in London, with a woman also injured during one incident, while a 17-year-old boy was killed in Bristol.

A man has been charged with murder following after Dmytro Balaban, 28, was knifed to death on Saturday night in Brent, north west London.

Volodymyr Hololvatskyi, 23, was arrested in the early hours of Sunday and will appear at Willesden Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Another man, Viorel Stefan, 49, was killed in Dagenham, east London, on Saturday night.

A 55-year-old woman was also injured during the attack, but her injuries were not life-threatening.

Vasile Firanda, 59, has been charged with murder and will appear at Barkingside Magistrates' Court on Monday.

A teenager was found with a knife wound to the chest in Bedminster, Bristol, in broad daylight on Saturday.

The victim was taken to hospital but died a short time later.

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the incident around 1.30pm on Saturday.

The force said a forensic post-mortem examination and formal identification would take place later.

Specialist crime scene investigators examined the area on Saturday as well as an address in Parson Street where the assault took place.

Detective Inspector Phil Walker, who is leading the investigation, said: "We're carrying out a full investigation into what is clearly a very tragic incident.

"Our thoughts are with the boy's family as they come to terms with their loss and specially trained family liaison officers will be providing them with support.

"We believe this is an isolated incident involving people known to each other.

"A 14-year-old has been arrested in connection with the incident and he is also being provided with the appropriate support while he remains in custody.

"I'd like to thank local residents for the support they provided to officers yesterday and the patience and understanding they showed us as cordons were put in place while we responded to the incident.

"I appreciate this incident will shock people and neighbourhood officers will be patrolling the area to provide reassurance.

"Should anyone have any concerns about this incident I encourage them to contact their local neighbourhood team or visit their local police station."

Latest News

Two apples a day really do keep the doctor away, research says

Rail travellers angry over disruption as new timetable kicks in

Japanese man is jailed for killing violent, reclusive son with kitchen knife

Double jeopardy killer Michael Weir jailed for murdering two pensioners in legal first

Battle over NHS paying for woman's surrogacy goes to Supreme Court

The News Explained

General Election 2019: 10 big-name politicians at risk of losing their seats

General Election 2019: 10 big-name politicians at risk of losing their seats

General Election 2019

LBC's election guide: what to expect and when

LBC's election night guide: when to expect the key results on Thursday night
Hugh Grant has been encouraging tactical voting

General election 2019 tactical voting: What is it and is it legal?
Will there be checks on the Irish border after Brexit?

Will there be checks on the Irish border after Brexit: LBC fact-checks the claims
Is the Brexit Party in "crisis"?

Is the Brexit Party in "crisis"?