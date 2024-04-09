Three teens arrested on suspicion of murder after 17-year-old stabbed to death

Three arrests have been made following the murder of Prince Walker-Ayeni. Picture: Family handout/GMP

By Flaminia Luck

Three 16-year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the fatal stabbing of a 17-year-old boy in Manchester.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Prince Walker-Ayeni was stabbed on Raby Street in the Moss Side area at around 4.15pm on Thursday 4 April.

He was taken to hospital afterwards but died a short time later.

His family have paid tribute to the 17-year-old, with his sister telling the Manchester Evening News she is "so heartbroken" by his death.

"I miss you and I love you loads," she said.

The three teens remain in custody on suspicion of murder, Greater Manchester Police confirmed.

Emergency services were called to Raby Street, in the Moss Side area of Manchester. Picture: LBC

'Shocking and tragic'

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Higginson said: “This remains a shocking and tragic case, our investigation is moving at pace, and we are working relentlessly to capture a picture of what happened in the events leading up to Prince’s death last week

“Our complex and wide-ranging investigation continues and the arrests made today are a huge step forward for us as we continue to conduct numerous house and premises searches.”

Read more: Man arrested over murder of Bradford mum Kulsuma Akter who was knifed to death while pushing her baby in pram

The force said his family continue to be supported and updated throughout the investigation by family liaison officers.

They added detectives are working to establish a timeline of events leading up to the incident and a number of warrants and property searches have been conducted as part of the investigation.