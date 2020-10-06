Three-year-old boy and two adults found dead in Brentford home

6 October 2020, 14:31

Police said the child and two adults were known to each other
Police said the child and two adults were known to each other. Picture: Google Street View

By Matt Drake

A young boy, 3, and two adults have been found dead at a home in Brentford, west London.

The toddler and a woman aged in her 30s were found in Clayponds Lane shortly before 1am on Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police said.

They also found a man, believed to be in his 40s, who had suffered stab injuries.

He was treated by paramedics but was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the child and two adults were known to each other and they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths.

They are working to inform relatives.

A Met spokesperson said: "Inquiries are under way to inform all next of kin.

"Post mortem examinations will be scheduled for all three people in due course."

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting ref CAD 7365/6 Oct.

