Boy, 3, suffers broken collarbones in 'hit-and-run' crash with e-scooter rider in London

6 May 2021, 09:22

The incident took place in Feltham, West London, as the boy walked with his grandmother
The incident took place in Feltham, West London, as the boy walked with his grandmother. Picture: PA

By Will Taylor

A three-year-old boy has been left with two broken collarbones after being hit by a person riding an e-scooter on a footpath.

The child was walking on the pavement in Feltham, West London, with his grandmother when he was hit from behind.

The scooter rider fell in the collision but got back on and rode away without stopping, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers are appealing for anyone who knows the rider, or witnesses or people with dashcam footage of the incident at 6pm on Saturday April 17, to come forward.

The collision happened on the High Street near the junction with Manor Lane.

The child was taken by ambulance to hospital but has since been discharged.

Call the Collision Investigation Unit on 020 7230 7660, 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting TX/010000398/21.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Latest News

See more Latest News

(File photo) Britain has sent two Royal Navy patrol vessels to Jersey amid the dispute with France

Royal Navy ships patrol Jersey as French fishing boats descend in Brexit dispute
Vaccines

EU ready to discuss US proposal to share Covid vaccine patents
Joshua Wong

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong handed longer jail term for Tiananmen vigil
Israelis have reopened their economy thanks to their rapid vaccination campaign

'Real hope': Israel data suggests two Pfizer vaccine doses give 95% protection
Koreas Propaganda Leaflets

South Korea raids activist’s office over leaflets targeted at North
More than a fifth (21%) of people aged 16 and over in Britain experienced some form of depression between January 27 and March 7, according to the ONS

Depression in adults has more than doubled since before the start of Covid pandemic

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison
How could vaccine passports work in the UK?

Vaccine passports: How will they work and will they be needed for the pub next week?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The caller was speaking to LBC's Eddie Mair

Caller describes harrowing care home visit which left her 'shaken'
'Bad rules can be enforced by nice people', campaigner tells Shelagh Fogarty

'Bad rules can be enforced by nice people', campaigner tells Shelagh Fogarty
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch Again

The Tory MP was speaking to Shelagh Fogarty

Tory MP pledges to take up care home visits cause with Minister
'We've had the vaccine, a PCR test, a rapid flow test and we wear PPE'

'Care homes aren't following guidance': Caller explains why visitors are being refused
Smart motorways are an accident waiting to happen, caller tells LBC

Smart motorways are an accident waiting to happen, caller tells LBC

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London