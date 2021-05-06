Boy, 3, suffers broken collarbones in 'hit-and-run' crash with e-scooter rider in London

The incident took place in Feltham, West London, as the boy walked with his grandmother. Picture: PA

By Will Taylor

A three-year-old boy has been left with two broken collarbones after being hit by a person riding an e-scooter on a footpath.

The child was walking on the pavement in Feltham, West London, with his grandmother when he was hit from behind.

The scooter rider fell in the collision but got back on and rode away without stopping, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers are appealing for anyone who knows the rider, or witnesses or people with dashcam footage of the incident at 6pm on Saturday April 17, to come forward.

The collision happened on the High Street near the junction with Manor Lane.

The child was taken by ambulance to hospital but has since been discharged.

Call the Collision Investigation Unit on 020 7230 7660, 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting TX/010000398/21.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.