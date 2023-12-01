Thugs guilty of killing DJ after torturing him to death while kidnapped partner heard his dying screams

1 December 2023, 10:58

Mehmet Koray Alpergin (right) and Gozde Dalbudak (left) were snatched as they returned home from an Italian restaurant in Mayfair, central London, last October, the Old Bailey was told
By Christian Oliver

Two 'sadistic thugs' have been found guilty of killing a radio DJ who was stripped naked and tortured to death while his kidnapped girlfriend was trapped, listening to his dying screams.

Koray Alpergin, 43, was thrown into a van with his partner Gozde Dalbudak, 34, before being taken to an empty wine bar backing on to White Hart Lane.

He was then beaten, throttled, scalded with boiling water, stabbed, maimed and horrifically violated.

The court heard how the gang stabbed the soles of his feet and sexually tortured the owner of London radio station Bizim FM, the court heard.

Meanwhile, Ms Dalbudak was locked in a toilet where she could hear her partner's dying screams. After two days she was freed and given money for a taxi by her captors.

Mr Alpergin's beaten, burned, and naked body was then dumped by the men in a woods in Loughton, Essex. His body was found by a dog walker.

The couple were initially snatched as they returned home from an Italian restaurant in Mayfair, central London, last October, the Old Bailey was told.

Ms Dalbudak, who has now returned to her home in Turkey, recalled her boyfriend telling her "my love, don't be scared" and "sorry, my love" as he cried out in pain.

Jurors were told the killing bore "all the hallmarks" of serious organised crime and the world of drugs.

Undated handout photo issued by Metropolitan Police of Koray Alpergin. Mr Alpergin was found dead near Oakwood Hill Industrial Estate in Loughton by Essex Police last October. Picture date: Thursday October 20, 2022
Undated handout photo issued by Metropolitan Police of Koray Alpergin. Mr Alpergin was found dead near Oakwood Hill Industrial Estate in Loughton by Essex Police last October. Picture date: Thursday October 20, 2022. Picture: Alamy

A jury deliberated for nearly 48 hours to find Tejean Kennedy, 33, and Ali Kavak, 26, guilty of the kidnap and false imprisonment of the couple and Mr Alpergin's manslaughter.

Samuel Owusu-Opoku, 35, was found guilty of two counts of kidnap. Steffan Gordon, 34, had admitted kidnap and was found guilty of two counts of false imprisonment.

Kavak was also convicted of perverting the course of justice by helping to dispose of Mr Alpergin's body and destroying two vehicles by fire. Owusu-Opoku admitted the charge.

Mr Alpergin, who was originally from northern Cyprus, was a well-known and popular figure in the British Turkish community. He owned a Turkish language radio station in London, Bizim FM, and had in the past been pictured with celebrities from the worlds of high-end cuisine and rap.

Prosecutor Crispin Aylett KC had told jurors the normally "happy-go-lucky" DJ had seemed anxious and on edge in the days before his death.

Unknown to Mr Alpergin, a tracker had been fitted to his Audi car on September 23 last year. The next day, when he noticed the car was making odd noises, a friend had quipped about it being bugged and rather than laugh, he went quiet, the court was told.

The victim was also heavily in debt owing £32,405 for the Audi as well as other claims against him.

On the evening of October 13 last year, his abductors had been lying in wait for him and Ms Dalbudak having used the tracking device to follow their movements.

As the couple returned home in Enfield, north London, father-of-two Mr Alpergin was bundled into a white van while Ms Daldudak was led over to the vehicle by a masked knifeman.

The van and two cars drove away in convoy to an alleyway in White Hart Lane in Tottenham which led to the rear of the Stadium Lounge wine bar where Mr Alpergin was killed.

Ms Dalbudak spent two days locked in a toilet before being freed by her captors and given money for a taxi
Ms Dalbudak spent two days locked in a toilet before being freed by her captors and given money for a taxi. Picture: Alamy

Mr Aylett said: "It is obvious that before his death Koray Alpergin had been stripped naked and horrifically tortured.

"As for Godze Dalbudak, she spent almost two days shut up inside a lavatory at the Stadium Lounge. It was not until the late afternoon of Saturday October 15 that she was released."

A post-mortem examination identified 94 separate injuries to his body including cuts and bruises, broken ribs, a heavy blow to the head and strangulation marks to the neck.

The use of vehicles with false number plates which were later burned out bore "all the hallmarks of being linked to serious, organised crime - almost certainly drugs", Mr Aylett said.

Mr Aylett told jurors: "The prosecution allege that Koray Alpergin was kidnapped and tortured either so that he might be punished for something that he had done or else forced to give up something that he knew - perhaps the whereabouts of either drugs or money - and which his kidnappers also wanted to know."

Giving evidence, Kavak said he did not know what was going on and claimed he disposed of the body while "under duress". In his evidence, Gordon also denied knowledge of what was happening.

Other defendants declined to give evidence, with Kennedy and Owusu-Opoku denying their presence in the van or at the Stadium Lounge.

Gordon and Kavak were remanded into custody to be sentenced on December 12. They will be joined by Yigit Hurman, 18, who admitted perverting the course of justice.

Two more suspects are believed to have fled abroad. Two other defendants were cleared of wrongdoing.

