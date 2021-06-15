Thumbs up: Christian Eriksen posts selfie from hospital bed and says he feels 'fine'

Christian Eriksen posted this selfie from his hospital bed. Picture: Instagram

By Asher McShane

Christian Eriksen has revealed he feels "fine - under the circumstances" in hospital as investigations into his collapse during Denmark's opening Euro 2020 match continue.

The Denmark midfielder has written a message to thank people for their support "from all around the world".

He posted on Instagram to say he's "fine - under the circumstances" after suffering a cardiac arrest during Saturday's Euro 2020 match against Finland.

He is staying in hospital for further examinations, and said he is looking forward to cheering on Denmark throughout the rest of the tournament.

He posted: "Hello everyone, Big thanks for your sweet and amazing greetings and messages from all around the world. It means a lot to me and my family.

"I'm fine - under the circumstances. I still have to go through some examinations at the hospital, but I feel okay.

Now, I will cheer on the boys on the Denmark team in the next matches. Play for all of Denmark. Best, Christian"

The Denmark star collapsed during Saturday's Euros match with Finland after suffering a cardiac arrest.

His teammates formed a human shield around him while he was being treatment. The BBC had faced some criticism, including from Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer on LBC for not cutting away from the incident quickly enough.

Speaking on LBC, Sir Keir said: "I watched this live and it was awful."

He continued: "There are those rare occasions where you know it's serious from the start - the players' expressions who are on the pitch, the fans' expression - it becomes very sombre very, very quickly.

"I really feared the worst. I thought I was watching something no football fan ever, ever wants to watch.

"I thought they could have cut away sooner and I think his partner came onto the pitch at one point and I don't know why they had the cameras on her at all."

He added: "They could have cut early, they should have cut out and I don't think they... they certainly shouldn't have shown his partner - I mean how distressing is that?"

A statement from the BBC said: "Everyone at the BBC is hoping Christian Eriksen makes a full recovery.

"We apologise to anyone who was upset by the images broadcast. In stadium coverage is controlled by Uefa as the host broadcaster, and as soon as the match was suspended, we took our coverage off air as quickly as possible."