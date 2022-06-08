'Thunder fever' warning as remnants of tropical Storm Alex arrive ahead of summer heatwave

Thunder fever could sweep the nation in coming weeks. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

'Thunder fever' is set to cause havoc for millions of hay fever sufferers as the remnants of tropical Storm Alex hit the UK ahead of a summer heatwave.

Unseasonably strong winds - which forecasters say could reach up to 55mph - along with high temperatures and a high pollen count, mean hay fever sufferers could be hit with 'thunder fever' later this week, which is an extreme version of hay fever.

It comes after Storm Alex caused disruption across Florida last week, bringing 133mm of rain.

Although the tropical storm would have lost most of its power by the time it reaches the UK, strong winds and thundery downpours are still on the cards.

A yellow thunderstorm warning has already been issued for Wednesday afternoon, with heavy showers set to hit the north of England and south of Scotland.

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes or hail.

Travel disruption is also expected, the Met Office said.

Airborne allergens expert Max Wiseberg told the Daily Star: "With this fine weather thunderstorms are also predicted, and they can bring problems for hay fever sufferers.

"Very high pollen counts are predicted across many parts of England from Thursday onwards causing havoc for the millions of hay fever sufferers in the UK.

"Predicted thunderstorms won't give respite, as instead they can cause a phenomenon known as 'thunder fever'."

Meanwhile, Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Adam Thornhill said: "The track of the former storm currently looks to be grazing the far northwest of the UK on Thursday and Friday and, although the details are still being worked out, winds could be around 45mph for most in the north of the UK, with a chance of some gusts in excess of 55mph in some exposed northwestern island and coastal areas."

A spokesperson for the weather agency - Oli Claydon - added that the ex-storm will largely lose its strength as it progresses into the weekend.