Ticketmaster crashes as Taylor Swift fans rush to get the first tickets for UK shows

10 July 2023, 14:23 | Updated: 10 July 2023, 14:40

Taylor Swift fans were left fuming after Ticketmaster crashed yet again when releasing tickets for a major event
Taylor Swift fans were left fuming after Ticketmaster crashed yet again when releasing tickets for a major event. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Ticketmaster has crashed as Taylor Swift fans swarmed the site - trying to be the first to get tickets to the UK leg of the hitmaker's Eras Tour.

The huge ticketing website experienced technical difficulties as the pre-sale tickets were offered this morning - with devastated fans (known as Swifties) left scrambling as they tried to get a new place in the queue.

The exclusive sale was on offer to those who pre-ordered Swift's Midnights album - as a reward for their loyalty.

Fans reported online that the popular retailers were designating them as a bot - or saying they were ineligible to buy a seat despite having an access code.

Read More: Taylor Swift fans warned tour tickets ‘highly attractive target for criminals’

Swift is currently completing the American leg of the Eras Tour - before heading across the pond next year
Swift is currently completing the American leg of the Eras Tour - before heading across the pond next year. Picture: Getty
Ticketmaster released the first batch of UK tickets for the Cruel Summer star earlier today
Ticketmaster released the first batch of UK tickets for the Cruel Summer star earlier today. Picture: Alamy

Those who missed out will have a second shot at avoiding not getting tickets - as the general sale is still to come.

This is not the first time the superstar's fans have experienced the difficulty - as the US leg of the Era Tour also crashed Ticketmaster.

The furore from Swifties after this led to executives from LiveNation, which owns Ticketmaster, to be hauled in front of a Congressional committee to discuss the company's seeming monopoly on ticketing services.

The latest controversy comes months after Eurovision fans crashed part of the website as they attempted to secure tickets to the live shows in May.

The dedicated website page appeared to crash shortly before tickets were due to become available, with issues continuing throughout the sale.

Some were met with a “500 – Internal Server Error” message while others reported receiving a message saying their session had expired “due to inactivity” while they were waiting in the queue.

The international singing competition took place at the 11,000-capacity Liverpool Arena earlier this year, with Sweden's Loreen taking home the title on Merseyside at the grand final on May 13.

These controversies are likely to intensify calls for anti-trust investigations into LiveNation, which operates several of the venues which host major events as well as Ticketmaster.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

People cram onto a London bus during a Tube strike

Tube chaos later this month as new dates announced for drivers’ strike

Jurors trying nurse Lucy Letby have retired to consider their verdicts

Jury retires in trial of nurse Lucy Letby accused of murdering seven babies

A White House military aide carries the nuclear football

Joe Biden's nuclear football: The most powerful briefcase in the world

King Charles and Joe Biden meet at Windsor Castle after talks with Rishi Sunak.

King Charles greets Joe Biden at Windsor Castle after hailing ‘rock solid’ US-UK ties - dismissing ‘anti-British’ claims

Japan Heavy Rain

Two dead as heavy rains cause flooding and mudslides in south-west Japan

Kevin Spacey appeared in court today.

Kevin Spacey invited ’starstruck’ aspiring actor to flat before ‘performing sex act’ on him while asleep, court hears

Detectives are looking for a man after a man was seriously injured following an unprovoked assault in Richmond.

Man, 60, left with bleed on the brain after random attack while walking with family in Richmond

Large parts of the UK were hit by heavy downpours over the weekend

Brits have long wait until heatwave: Exact date July downpours expected to end

Yevgeny Prigozhin

Kremlin says Putin met Wagner Group leader days after abortive mutiny

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Sweden’s Nato bid could be approved if EU opens doors to Turkey: Erdogan

Mark Rutte

Dutch Prime Minister says he will leave politics after next election

Mikala Jones reportedly died as a result of blood loss caused by a 'severed femoral artery'.

'This is too soon': Hawaiian surfer, 44, dies after ‘severing femoral artery’ on Bali waves as family pay tribute

Police hunting Madeleine McCann issue update after reservoir search

'Please don’t expect too much': Detectives hunting reservoir for Madeleine McCann issue update

Emergency services are at the scene

Schoolboy arrested after 'teacher stabbed' at school in Gloucestershire

Six women are taking action over alleged failures to stop David Carrick

Six women to sue Met over 'failures to stop rapist cop David Carrick'

Joe Biden meets Rishi Sunak in Downing Street

Joe Biden hails ‘rock solid’ relationship with UK as he meets Rishi Sunak amid row over cluster bombs

Latest News

See more Latest News

Vladimir Putin

Russian air strike on Ukrainian school during aid distribution branded war crime

Salvamento Marítimo rescuers have been searching for the missing boats.

'Families very worried' as at least 300 migrants including children go missing at sea off Canary Islands
Joe Biden (l) arriving in Britain will hold talks with Rishi Sunak and King Charles amid row over cluster bombs in Ukraine

Joe Biden to meet Rishi Sunak and King Charles ahead of Nato summit - amid row over cluster bombs
A man looks on to a swollen river

Schools closed in Indian capital after monsoon floods kill at least 15

easyJet has cancelled hundreds of summer flights from Gatwick - including some at extremely short notice

Summer holiday chaos as easyJet cancels 1,700 flights to and from Gatwick due to air traffic control delays
YouTube media personality Logan Paul

US food agency called on to investigate energy drink backed by YouTube stars

Flooding in New York

One dead after flooding overwhelms roads in New York state

Victoria Azarenka was booed by the Wimbledon crowd after being defeated by Ukrainian Elina Svitolina

Belarusian tennis player Victoria Azarenka glares as she’s booed off Wimbledon court - before blasting 'drunk' fans
Police have made an appeal for 23-year-old Sam Gray.

Man, 23, wanted by police in connection with serious assault in Uxbridge

A woman mourns at a grave

Data shows how many Russians have died in Ukraine

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Moment self-styled 'assassin' who was encouraged to kill the late Queen by his AI 'girlfriend' was arrested

Moment police swoop on AI-inspired crossbow 'assassin' who plotted to kill The Queen in Windsor Castle
Thousands of well-wishers lined the Royal Mile as a service of thanksgiving for the King was held at St Giles

Thousands of well-wishers line Royal Mile as final act of King Charles' Coronation plays out in Scotland
Jaswant Singh Chail appeared in court on Wednesday

Teen who plotted to kill Queen with crossbow at Windsor Castle was 'encouraged by AI'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James was stunned by callers' theory that Brits have gone ‘soft’ and now forgotten how to protest.

James O'Brien enlightened by callers theory that we have now 'forgotten' how to protest

'This is a fantastic school': Parent supports school amid race row over additional lessons for black pupils

'This is a fantastic school': Parent supports school amid race row over additional lessons for black pupils
'Absolutely shocking' that teachers' pay deal may not be funded with new money, says Tom Swarbrick

'Absolutely shocking' that teachers' pay deal may not be funded with new money, says Tom Swarbrick
James on mural cover-up

'It's not happened in North Korea, it's happened in Kent!': James O'Brien reflects on refugee mural cover-up
Humzah Yousaf's never got a honeymoon phase as First Minister - and he would be forgiven if he was looking for an annulment

Humza Yousaf's first 100 days will feel like a thousand - with his party a basket case and independence far off
Steve Backshall

'It's a crime': Naturalist Steve Backshall's damning verdict on Thames Water

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Starmer's speech offers promising ideas on how to break the 'class-ceiling'

'Can we have some more girls please?': Shelagh Fogarty caller wants more females in technical education

'Can we have some more girls please?': Shelagh Fogarty caller wants more females in technical education
James and caller Trish

James O’Brien caller's 'blood is boiling' at lack of oracy within the police as Labour announces educational reform
'Stop it!': Nick Ferrari rebukes Just Stop Oil's 'inherently selfish' tactics after disruption at Wimbledon

'Stop it!': Nick Ferrari rebukes Just Stop Oil's 'inherently selfish' tactics after disruption at Wimbledon

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit