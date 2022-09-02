TikTok star and Miss Canada finalist, 21, dies in freak skydiving accident after 'opening parachute too late'

2 September 2022, 21:30

Tanya Pardazi, from Toronto, Canada, has died in a tragic skydiving accident.
Tanya Pardazi, from Toronto, Canada, has died in a tragic skydiving accident. Picture: Instagram @ryestnya / TikTok @philosatea / Google Maps

By Sophie Barnett

A 21-year-old TikTok star and budding beauty queen has tragically died after "opening her parachute too late" in her first solo skydive.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Tanya Pardazi, from Toronto, Canada, reportedly died while completing her first solo dive with Skydive Toronto in Innisfil, Ontario, at around 5.40pm on 27 August.

The Miss Canada finalist, described by friends as "adventurous", "released" her parachute "at a low altitude" without the proper time necessary for it to inflate, the skydiving school said.

The TikToker was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

She had finished a day of ground school before her death and was qualified to dive alone.

Read more: Russia says it won't restart key gas pipeline to Europe tomorrow as planned 'because of oil leak'

Tanya Pardazi, from Toronto, Canada, has died aged 21.
Tanya Pardazi, from Toronto, Canada, has died aged 21. Picture: Instagram @ryestnya

Tributes have flooded social media for the Toronto University student, who had racked up nearly 100,000 followers and fans on TikTok.

Her friends said she had previously taken part in the Miss Canada beauty pageant and had made it to the semi-finals.

Melody Ozgoli told CTV News Toronto: "Tanya had an interest in anything that was new and adventurous.

"Life was too boring for her and she was always trying to do something adventurous. She really lived every second to the fullest."

Tanya was studying philosophy and had often spoken about Tetris and skydiving on her TikTok page.

Others remembered Tanya as being "brave" and popular amongst the crowd.

Read more: Horrifying moment British tourist is 'stabbed' while fighting off gang who snatched his bag in Barcelona

"Everyone who met her thought the world of her," Kimia Sepanlou told CTV News Toronto.

"Whenever we saw her, we knew we were in for an adventure because she didn't like letting herself, or the people closest to her, get bored."

Skydive Toronto said in a statement that Tanya was a "recent addition" to the skydiving community and had “released a quickly rotating main parachute at a low altitude without the time/altitude required for the reserve parachute to inflate”.

The company added: “The team at Skydive Toronto Inc. has been profoundly affected by the accident as they have refined their student training program for over 50 years.”

The police are investigating the influencer’s death.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Jane Fonda, 84, has announced she has been diagnosed with cancer.

Jane Fonda, 84, reveals she has cancer after being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma

Derbyshire Constabulary PCSO Matthew Shaw was charged by Nottinghamshire Police on Thursday (stock image of police officer).

PCSO, 37, charged with filming children in swimming pool changing rooms

A fourth person has been arrested after Ashley Dale was fatally shot in Liverpool

Fourth person arrested in connection with shooting of council worker Ashley Dale, 28, in Liverpool

The British tourist was 'stabbed' while trying to get his stolen bag back.

Horrifying moment British tourist is 'stabbed' while fighting off gang who snatched his bag in Barcelona

Gazprom has announced the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Europe will not be restarted tomorrow

Russia says it won't restart key gas pipeline to Europe tomorrow as planned 'because of oil leak'

Empty folders marked 'classified' were found in the Florida home of Donald Trump

FBI finds empty folders marked with classified banners during raid of Trump's Florida home

Police believe a huge explosion in a block of flats in Bedford was started by Reena James, who died in the blaze

Woman who died in explosion at Bedford block of flats deliberately started the fire, police say

Nitrous oxide canisters cleaned up after the Notting Hill Carnival are expected to fill nearly four skips.

Four skips full of laughing gas canisters cleaned up after Notting Hill Carnival

Hundreds of people have gathered for the funeral of Lilia Valutyte

'Rest in peace, little one': Hundreds gather for funeral of Lilia Valutyte, 9, in Boston

The £80 million government jet has been nicknamed "Baby Boris Force One", as it shares the same "Global Britain" livery as the Prime Minister's primary jet.

'Shameful beyond words': Government officials take £50k 'sightseeing' flight, emitting 300kg of CO2

Extinction Rebellion glued themselves to the Speaker's chair and took action across Parliament

Eco activists glue themselves around Speaker's chair in series of protests across Parliament

Sadiq Khan has been heavily criticised for his part in Cressida Dick's resignation as Met boss

Sadiq Khan 'failed to follow due process and respect the dignity of Cressida Dick' when she was ousted as Met boss

The Queen has been plagued by ongoing episodic mobility issues.

Queen to miss Highland Games event as monarch contends with mobility problems

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss have entered the final straight in the Tory leadership race

Tory leadership contest explained: When is the winner out of Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak announced?

The shootings of Olivia Pratt-Korbel and Ashley Dale have shocked the country

Gun crime rises for two-thirds of police forces as fears of 'lawless UK' grow following spate of murders

The blaze broke out in Dorien Road, Liverpool

Elderly couple rushed to hospital after 'home is petrol bombed' as police go house-to-house in arson probe

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka’s ousted president returns home after fleeing

Gibraltar Fuel Spill

Fuel still leaking from stricken ship, Gibraltar says

Russian President Vladimir Putin pays his last respect near the coffin of former Soviet president Mikhail Gorbachev at the Central Clinical Hospital in Moscow Russia

Mikhail Gorbachev to be buried in low-key funeral snubbed by Vladimir Putin

Former US president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida

Empty folders among items found in FBI search of Donald Trump’s home

A man pointing a gun at Argentina´s vice president Cristina Fernandez during an event in front of her home in the Recoleta neighbourhood of Buenos Aires, Argentina

Argentinian authorities investigate man who tried to kill vice president

Munitions seen at the territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

Fighting continues near Ukrainian nuclear plant despite experts voicing fears

A wheelchair a man used to try and smuggle cocaine into Italy

Sniffer dog finds £1.2 million of cocaine hidden in wheelchair at Milan airport

Iranian navy sailors throw an American sea drone overboard in the Red Sea

Iran seizes two American sea drones in second incident in days

People have laid out a flag weighted down with painted stones in Muenster, Germany

Man dies following attack at gay pride event in Germany

Afghan people run near the site of an explosion in Herat province, Afghanistan

Senior Afghan cleric among ‘at least 18’ killed in mosque blast in city of Herat

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak has told ‘uncomfortable truths’ but Liz Truss has told ‘comforting lies,’ says caller
James O’Brien lists the very worst of Boris Johnson’s leadership

James O’Brien lists the very worst of Boris Johnson’s leadership

Rapper

Rapper tells LBC the full story behind 'Wagwan' greeting to Boris Johnson

Nurse: I was not trained to deal with mass death

Nurse: I was not trained to deal with mass death

Sangita and Andrew

Andrew Marr on why he thinks Liz Truss will be the return of the radical right

Climate deniers

Liz Truss is appealing to Tory 'climate deniers’ with pledge for gas and oil licenses, caller says
'A lot of reasons why people commit crime is economic factors.'

Sangita Myska caller argues increased crime is due to 'economic factors'

James O'Brien caller tied in knots after refusing to accept Shamima Begum was trafficked

James O'Brien caller tied in knots after refusing to accept Shamima Begum was trafficked

James O'Brien brands right-wing media 'woke' stories as 'dangerous'

James O'Brien hits out and brands right-wing media 'woke stories' as 'dangerous'

Aircraft carrier break down 'extremely unfortunate', First Sea Lord tells LBC

Aircraft carrier break down 'extremely unfortunate', First Sea Lord tells LBC

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London