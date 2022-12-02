TikTok star Mahek Bukhari and others face re-trial in 2023 after all 12 jurors discharged

2 December 2022, 14:06 | Updated: 2 December 2022, 14:07

Mahek Bukhari is accused of murdering Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin and Saquib Hussain.
Mahek Bukhari is accused of murdering Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin and Saquib Hussain. Picture: Picture: Instagram/Leicester Police
Fran Way

By Fran Way

A judge has discharged the jury hearing the case of a TikTok influencer and others accused of murdering two men who died in a car crash, after an "irregularity" arose.

Social media personality Mahek Bukhari, her mother Ansreen Bukhari, a third woman and five men were on trial at Leicester Crown Court, accused of two counts of murder and two alternative charges of manslaughter.

It has been alleged that the defendants were involved in the deaths of Saqib Hussain and Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin, both 21, from Banbury, Oxfordshire, whose car crashed on the A46 near Leicester just after midnight on February 11.

With the trial having progressed for more than six weeks, Mr Justice Saini said there will now be a retrial in front of a fresh jury in the new year.

Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin (left) and Saqib Hussain (right)
Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin (left) and Saqib Hussain (right). Picture: (Image: Leicestershire Police)

He said the discharge was "by reason of jury irregularity", adding that it had nothing to do with any alleged conduct of the defendants, or the friends and family of either Mr Hussain or Mr Ijazuddin, "but was purely internal to the jury".

Ansreen Bukhari, 47, and her 23-year-old social media influencer daughter Mahek, both of George Eardley Close, Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, deny murder and manslaughter.

Mahek's mother Ansreen Bukhari.
Mahek's mother Ansreen Bukhari. Picture: Picture: Instagram

Also denying any wrongdoing are Rekan Karwan, 28, of Tomlin Road, Leicester, Raees Jamal, 22, of Lingdale Close, Loughborough, and Natasha Akhtar, 22, of Alum Rock Road, Birmingham.

Sanaf Gulammustafa, 22, of Littlemore Close, Ameer Jamal, 27, of Catherine Street, and Mohammed Patel, 20, of Braybrooke Road, all Leicester, also deny the charges.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Alex Jones

Infowars host Alex Jones files for personal bankruptcy

Brits face Christmas travel havoc this winter

Brits warned of Christmas travel chaos as highway workers strike in action that 'threatens to bring roads to standstill'

Vladimir Putin was said to have suffered a nasty fall at home

Vladimir Putin 'fell down stairs at home and soiled himself'

Biden and Macron

Germany welcomes Biden comments amid trade dispute

Hospital patient switched off another person on ward’s ventilator

Hospital patient who switched off roommate's ventilator because the noise annoyed her charged with attempted murder

Parents have been warned to look out for signs of Strep A disease

Strep A: What is Streptococcus and what symptoms should you look for?

Hebron activists

Israeli peace activists in show of solidarity with Palestinians in West Bank

Top row (L-R) Reece Newcombe, Charlie Bartolo, Lemar Urquhart. Bottom Row (L-R) Saydi Abu Sheikh, Kearne Solanke, Guilherme Messias Da Silva

One hundred young lives lost so far this year in grim blood-soaked milestone for London

Nick Ferrari and former offender discuss crime

'Police stop and search can save lives': Former gang member tells LBC how he could have been deterred from crime

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden prepare to greet French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron as they arrive for a State Dinner on the North Portico of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.

Joe Biden will talk with Vladimir Putin if he intends to end war in Ukraine

Sajid Javid announces plans to quit amid Tory chaos

Sajid Javid becomes highest-profile MP to join Tory exodus with 11 MPs now quitting and party struggling in the polls

TikTok influencer Megha Thakur has died aged 21

Canadian TikTok star Megha Thakur dies ‘unexpectedly’ at the age of 21

Muhammad Ibrahim Ali (left) and Hanna Roap (right)

Fourth child dies from Strep A bug as devastated parents pay tribute to 'caring' little boy

Anti-tank armaments

More than 10,000 Ukrainian troops killed in war, official says

Davis sent a video message to his mum

'Hi mum... it's beautiful': Mum releases poignant last video from rugby player Levi Davis' hours before he disappeared

Ms Fulani, pictured near Camilla at the event (left) complained of being subjected to a series of uncomfortable questions by Lady Susan Hussey (inset) who later quit.

Man who worked with Lady Sarah Hussey in Royal Household believes that she has been ‘taken advantage of’

Latest News

See more Latest News

Lady Susan Hussey has offered to meet with Ngozi Fulani

Lady Susan Hussey offers to meet campaigner to apologise for asking her: 'What part of Africa are you from?'
Bruce Lehrmann

Prosecutor drops Australian Parliament House rape charge

A missile is fired

Seoul places new sanctions on North Korea over arms build-up

The trailer was released while William and Kate were on their US tour

'A declaration of war': Fury as Harry and Meghan release documentary trailer during Kate and William's US tour
Adam White and his wife Lindsay.

We’ve got our life back: Dad jailed for running burglars off road thanks well-wishers who donated nearly £140,000
The MS Victoria (left) has been housing Ukrainian refugees in Scotland

Scottish government accused of 'keeping quiet' on deal to house Ukrainians on ferry for a further five months
Kanye West's Twitter account was suspended

Kanye suspended from Twitter for sharing pic of swastika inside Star of David

The leaders of Australia and Finland

Finnish leader warns that Russian victory would empower other aggressors

Charlie Bartolo (left) and Kearne Solanke (right) were fatally stabbed last weekend

Two teens charged with murder after two 16-year-olds found with fatal injuries a mile apart in London
Labour has won the Chester by-election

Blow for Rishi Sunak as Labour surges to victory with increased majority in Chester by-election

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien 02/12/22

'Harry and Meghan have the better fairytale': James O'Brien on bitterness towards the Sussexes
'It's treason!': Caller's hysterical reaction to Harry and Meghan documentary

'It's treason!': Caller's hysterical reaction to Harry and Meghan documentary

Lillie Almond (l) says being 83 is no excuse for Susan Hussey (bottom right) following her comments to charity CEO Ngozi Fulani (top r)

'You don’t hit 83 years old and get a hall pass to be racist,' writes Lillie Almond

‘It’s gaslighting and malarkey for Ngozi Fulani to say she was violated’ claims Nick Ferrari caller

‘It’s gaslighting and malarkey for Ngozi Fulani to say she was violated’ claims Nick Ferrari caller
'So where is the Health Secretary?': Iain Dale gives take on 'not acceptable' ambulance wait times

'So where is the Health Secretary?': Iain Dale gives take on 'not acceptable' ambulance wait times
Tonight with Andrew Marr 1/12 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 1/12 | Watch again

‘Britain has a fundamental problem with black people identifying as British’ says caller amid Ngozi Fulani fallout

UK has a 'fundamental problem' with black people identifying as British or English, argues caller
Shelagh Fogarty draws link between Lady Hussey interrogation and Grenfell

Shelagh Fogarty links Lady Hussey behaviour towards Ngozi Fulani and Grenfell Tower

James 01/12/22

James O'Brien is completely fascinated by desperation to deny racism

James O’Brien: Age makes Lady Hussey’s behaviour ‘explainable’ not ‘excusable’

James O’Brien: Age makes Lady Hussey’s behaviour ‘explainable’ not ‘excusable’

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit