Australian castaway says he 'chewed sushi' to survive for months adrift at sea and admits 'I didn’t think I’d make it'

19 July 2023, 05:58 | Updated: 19 July 2023, 07:26

Tim Shaddock has finally made it back to land
Tim Shaddock has finally made it back to land. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

The Australian castaway who managed to survive for months eating raw fish after his boat got stranded in the Pacific has revealed he believed he would die in the ordeal.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Tim Shaddock used rainwater to keep himself going alongside his dog, Bella, after a storm knocked out their catamaran's electronics.

He had hoped to sail from La Paz, on Mexico's western Baja California peninsula, to French Polynesia but instead became stranded in the sea.

The 54-year-old was rescued when a helicopter from a tuna boat spotted him some 1,200 miles from land - having survived for three months.

The helicopter pilot threw him a drink before a speed boat from the Grupomar-operated Maria Delia arrived to help him.

Read more: Australian castaway survives eating raw fish and drinking rainwater for months until rescue alongside pet dog

Shaddock has been brought to Mexico
Shaddock has been brought to Mexico. Picture: Alamy

"To the captain and fishing company that saved my life, I'm just so grateful. I'm alive and I didn't really think I'd make it," he said after arriving in Manzanillo, Mexico.

Shaddock, from Sydney, left Mexico in April en route to French Polynesia. He had last seen land in early May.

Asked why he made the trip, he said: "I'm not sure I have the answer to that, but I very much enjoy sailing and I love the people of the sea.

"It's the people of the sea that make us all come together. The ocean is in us. We are the ocean."

Shaddock and Bella had to eat raw fish to survive, and he couldn't get the cooker to work because the electronics were disabled. He joked there had been "a lot of chewing of sushi".

Shaddock was welcomed back to land by Grupomar boss Antonio Suarez, left, and Oscar Meza Oregon, the tuna boat's captain
Shaddock was welcomed back to land by Grupomar boss Antonio Suarez, left, and Oscar Meza Oregon, the tuna boat's captain. Picture: Alamy

But he pointed to how skinny he had become and said he struggled with fatigue and lack of energy from his much lower-calorie diet.

Shaddock said he fixed things on the boat and tried to keep doing things he enjoyed, and joked he had "many, many, many bad days and many good days".

"I would try and find the happiness inside myself, and I found that a lot alone at sea. I would go in the water too, and just enjoy being in the water," he said.

Grupomar, which operates the tuna vessel that rescued him, said the crew gave him medical help, food and water. The firm said it was "proud" of the sailors for their "courage and humanity".

Shaddock said he encountered Bella in Mexico and the dog was popular with the crew.

Bella has been adopted by a crew member
Bella has been adopted by a crew member. Picture: Alamy

"Bella sort of found me in the middle of Mexico," he said.

"She's Mexican. She's the spirit of the middle of the country and she wouldn't let me go. I tried to find a home for her three times and she just kept following me onto the water.

"She's a lot braver than I am, that's for sure.'

One of the tuna vessel's members, Genaro Rosales, will adopt her, it has since emerged.

Shaddock, who says he is doing well, is expected to be slowly brought back to a normal diet as he is helped back to good health.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue announced on 7 July that Nicci Marzec would be taking over as interim boss.

Fire chief with no experience steps down after just ten days over 'friendship' with commissioner who gave her job

Breaking
Breaking News

Inflation rate falls to 7.9% in bigger than expected drop, new figures show

Breaking
The Met has settled with Daniel Morgan's relative over failures in investigating his killing

Met commissioner apologises to Daniel Morgan's family over 'cycle of corruption' and failures investigating his murder

Election 2024 Trump

Trump jokes about becoming legal ‘expert’ as third indictment looms

Trump says he expects indictment

Trump 'expecting indictment' after receiving letter saying he is a target in US 2020 election probe

Wildfires have taken over Europe as a heatwave sweeps the continent

'We are living in a nightmare': Wildfires rage across Europe as continent braces for hottest day ever

A North Korean military guard post, rear, and South Korea post, bottom, are seen in Paju near the border with North Korea, South Korea

US soldier who fled to North Korea had served time in South Korean prison

Former co-chair of the Michigan Republican Party Meshawn Maddock

Michigan charges 16 Republicans accused of being fake electors for Donald Trump

Apple chief executive Steve Jobs holding an Apple iPhone at the MacWorld Conference in January 2007 in San Francisco

First-generation iPhone sells at auction for around 380 times its original price

Donald Trump

Trump notified he is target of US probe into efforts to overturn 2020 election

Australian Timothy Lyndsay Shaddock, right, during a welcoming ceremony after being rescued from sea and arriving in Manzanillo, Mexico

Man who was adrift for three months in Pacific with dog ‘grateful’ to be alive

Margaret Atwood

Margaret Atwood among thousands of writers urging AI firms to honour copyrights

The first British passports bearing the title "His Majesty" are being rolled out this week.

'A new era in history': First British passports issued in King Charles' name

Heat ripples engulf two ladies while crossing the street in central Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix breaks US city records after hitting at least 110F for 19th straight day

Close-up of a football

Amateur footballer found dead in Argentina after attack on referee goes viral

Carla Foster will be released from prison

Calls for urgent reform of 'outdated' abortion laws, as mother who ended pregnancy after legal limit to be freed

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs aims to create ‘Black Wall Street’ following Diageo dispute

Edwin van der Sar is out of intensive care

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar out of intensive care after suffering bleed around brain
Boots plans to close 300 stores

Boots to begin closing down first of 300 stores in weeks - is your local branch affected?

Jaguar Land Rover is set to launch a new giga-factory

Jaguar Land Rover to create thousands of jobs with UK electric battery 'giga-factory'

This web camera image provided by the US Geological Survey shows a low-level ash plume from the Shishaldin Volcano

Alaskan volcano’s week-long eruption spews another massive ash cloud

A fire burns trees next to a road at the village of Agia Sotira, near Athens

Motorways closed as wildfires in Greece threaten oil refinery

The former sergeant has been jailed for seven and a half years.

'Sheriff of Soho': Corrupt police officer jailed for seven and a half years after taking bribes from West End clubs
Facebook’s Meta logo sign at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, California

Meta makes public its ChatGPT rival Llama 2

Dax shocked a punter with his human-like behaviour

Shocked pub punter finds dog standing up beside him at the next urinal

Burnham and Marr

Mayor Andy Burnham urges Labour to prioritise 'relieving child poverty' when 'resources allow'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Llwynywermod is reportedly being rented out to holidaymakers.

Inside King Charles’ £1.2m cottage with a ballroom and 192 acres of land – and it could be available to holidaymakers
It was Princess Charlotte's first appearance at Wimbledon

Princess Charlotte and Prince George break historic Wimbledon rule as major exception made for royals
The royals arrived on the final day of Wimbledon for the men's final

Princess Charlotte steals the show as she makes first appearance at Wimbledon for men's final

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Are we seeing a revival of Tony Blair's New Labour?

Ex-cop claims white police officers were 'encouraged' to be 'scared of black men'

Ex-cop claims police forces are 'encouraged' to be 'scared of black men'

Lewis Goodall

'Is this Britain's last day as a humane country?', asks Lewis Goodall as Illegal Immigration Bill is finalised
Tom and Nuclear Minister

Conservatives are 'committed to fighting and winning' the Rwanda case, says Nuclear Minister
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: It's 'remarkably reductive' to define a degree's value by financial return

Liam Kavanagh and Rupert Read, Co-Directors of the Climate Majority Project, write of how we can fight the climate crisis.

People know time’s up for a safe climate. What’s next?

Lewis Goodall

Lewis Goodall questions whether the country 'desires' a Labour government

Tom Swarbrick and Minister for higher education

Higher Education Minister expands on recruitment limits on 'Mickey Mouse' degrees

Matt Frei on inheritance tax proposal

'A desperate sop to ageing Tory voters': Matt Frei outlines the government's proposed plans to scrap inheritance tax
Labour needs to 'go in hard' on 'unfairness' of rumoured plans to scrap inheritance tax, says Jonathan Lis

Labour needs to 'go in hard' on 'unfairness' of rumoured plans to scrap inheritance tax, says Jonathan Lis

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit