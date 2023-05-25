Tina Turner died of natural causes after battling cancer, kidney problems and high-blood pressure

25 May 2023, 18:38

Tina Turner's cause of death has been confirmed
Tina Turner's cause of death has been confirmed. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Tina Turner died from natural causes at her home in Switzerland, it's been confirmed.

The legendary singer passed away aged 83 in Küsnach near Zurich following a long, unspecified illness. She had previously battled intestinal cancer and suffered from high blood pressure for more than 40 years.

Two months ago to mark World Kidney Day she shared a worrying post, writing: “'My kidneys are victims of my not realising that my high blood pressure should have been treated with conventional medicine.

“I have put myself in great danger by refusing to face the reality that I need daily, lifelong therapy with medication.

 “For far too long I believed that my body was an untouchable and indestructible bastion.”

She died on Wednesday at her Switzerland mansion after an unspecified illness. It remains unclear if her kidneys contributed to her death

In an interview with the Guardian in April, she said she wanted to be remembered “as the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll. As a woman who showed other women that it is OK to strive for success on their own terms.”

Mick Jagger and Diana Ross led a star-studded tribute to Tina Turner after the legendary singer's death.

Her publicist said in statement: "Tina Turner, the 'Queen of Rock'n Roll' has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland.

"With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model."

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, who shared a stage with Turner several times throughout their long careers said: "I'm so saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend Tina Turner. She was truly an enormously talented performer and singer.

He added: "She was inspiring, warm, funny and generous. She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her."

The Supremes singer Diana Ross posted a photo of her and Turner together and said she was “shocked” and “saddened" by the news, as she sent her condolences to Turner's loved ones.

Supermodel Naomi Campbell said: "Rest in peace and power, the queen, legend, icon," she said. "There will never be another. Cherish my times with you."

Turner on stage at London's Wembley Stadium in her last ever live performance in the UK.
Turner on stage at London's Wembley Stadium in her last ever live performance in the UK. Picture: Alamy

Born Anna Mae Bullock in Tennessee, the Swiss-American star was known for her energetic on-stage performances and a string of hits including The Best, Proud Mary, Private Dancer and What's Love Got to Do With It.

She won eight competitive Grammy Awards and was honoured with stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and the St Louis Walk of Fame.

Turner came to fame in the 1960s performing alongside ex-husband Ike Turner, with whom she recorded rock staple Proud Mary, before a long and successful career which spanned six decades.

She is among the highest selling artists of all time with over 100 million records sold worldwide, with certified Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) album sales of 10 million.

Turner performing on British rock/pop programme Ready, Steady, Go! in 1966
Turner performing on British rock/pop programme Ready, Steady, Go! in 1966. Picture: Alamy

The domestic abuse she suffered at Ike's hands was documented in an Oscar-winning Hollywood biopic starring Angela Bassett in 1993 for which Bassett was nominated for an Oscar.

Following Ike's death in 2007, Turner's spokesperson at the time was quoted as saying: “Tina is aware that Ike passed away earlier today. She has not had any contact with him in 35 years. No further comment will be made.”

Turner sold over 100 million albums in a career spanning six decades
Turner sold over 100 million albums in a career spanning six decades. Picture: Getty

The story of her tumultuous life is dramatised in a popular West End musical that continues to play in front of packed audiences.

The show's current home the Aldwych Theatre tweeted: "Rest in peace Tina Turner, Queen of Rock 'n' Roll.

"We are so proud to tell her story on our stage and celebrate such a formidable woman with audiences of all ages.

"Our thoughts are with her family at this time."

Turner had been in ill health in recent years, being diagnosed with intestinal cancer in 2016 before having a kidney transplant the following year.

