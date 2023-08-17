Simulation shows how passengers in Titan submersible imploded as vessel collapsed

17 August 2023, 09:51

A new simulation shows how the passengers on board the Titan sub may have died
A new simulation shows how the passengers on board the Titan sub may have died. Picture: Twitter/Handout

By Kit Heren

A shocking simulation shows how the bodies of passengers on board the Titan submersible may have imploded as the submersible collapsed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Titan disappeared on June 18, sparking a huge international rescue effort, as experts raced to find the submersible in the days before its oxygen supplies ran out.

But it later emerged that the sub had suffered a catastrophic implosion because of the massive water pressure exerted on the hull.

Stockton Rush, the CEO of OceanGate, the company that built and operated the Titan, died on the sub alongside the four other men onboard. They are thought to have died nearly instantly as the submersible collapsed.

A new simulation "shows what happens to a human body in a submersible implosion."

The Titan sub lost communication with company operatives on the surface on June 18, sparking a huge search. Debris was found on the sea floor days later and rescuers said that the sub had suffered a catastrophic implosion.

The others on board were UK billionaire Hamish Harding, French explorer Paul Henry Nargeolet, Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son, Suleman.

Following the incident, it emerged that safety concerns were raised multiple times before, with several people including Ross Kemp and YouTuber Mr Beast having dropped out of doing similar trips.

As the Titanic wreckage is in international waters and the OceanGate expeditions were not operating out of a port, the trips were not subject to safety regulations.

Stockton Rush
Stockton Rush . Picture: OceanGate

OceanGate has appointed an investment banker as its new CEO after the death of Mr Rush.

Gordon Gardiner, a former investment banker, has been brought in to oversee the company through the investigations into the demise of the sub.

The new head of the company has an extensive history leading companies, as he is also chairman of Seattle-based Quantum Holdings and a general partner at the investment firm Swiftsure Capital.

He was previously CEO at restaurant-ordering platform TableSafe from 2017-2021, and spent 15 years at JPMorgan.

Mr Gardiner has also spent the last 15 years as the board director at six other companies, often in the technology and manufacturing industries.

