Titanic sub hunt still 'search and rescue operation' US coastguards insist despite oxygen supply running out

22 June 2023, 13:49 | Updated: 22 June 2023, 14:01

US coastguards insist the search for the five Titanic tourists is still ongoing
US coastguards insist the search for the five Titanic tourists is still ongoing. Picture: UScoastguard/socialmedia

By StephenRigley

The head of the search operation for the missing Titan submersible has said that it is still an active search and rescue mission.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

This is despite US Coast Guard estimates that the air supply in the vessel would run out at 12.08pm.

Rear Admiral John Mauger said: "We continue to keep the crew members and families in our thoughts."

But he insisted this is "still an active search and rescue right now", and added: "Conditions for the search and rescue are favourable right now."

Ships, planes and underwater craft from multiple countries have been deployed to the area with rescuers searching a remote part of the Atlantic Ocean more than twice the size of the US state of Connecticut in waters as deep as 4,020m (13,200ft).

Currently there are two ROVs (remote operated vehicles) capable of operating on the sea floor.Both have cameras and sonar capability.

A deep water robot sub has reached the Atlantic floor - and another is descending the 12,500ft of ocean fast.

"The Canadian vessel Horizon Arctic has deployed an ROV that has reached the sea floor and began its search for the missing sub", a spokesman said.

And a French ship viewed as the best and final hope of finding the missing Titanic submersible has also dropped its remote-controlled sub to find five missing adventurers. L'Atalante arrived on the scene at 11.48am GMT (7.48ET) and has deployed Victor 6000, which can reach depths of 20,000ft and will arrive at the Titanic's wreck in the next two hours.

Victor 6000 has arms that can cut cables - or dislodge a trapped or stranded vessel - and may be able to fix a cable onto the sub before it is hauled several miles to the surface by a giant winch with more than three miles of cable called a Flyaway Deep Ocean Salvage System on Horizon Arctic.

The submersible Titan, which was taking five passengers down to see the wreck of the famous passenger liner, vanished earlier this week and it was estimated to have 96 hours of oxygen.

It disappeared while venturing to the ship on Sunday, which is 400 miles off the coast of Newfoundland, in the Atlantic, and some 12,000ft below the surface.

Mr Harding and Mr Nargeolet are onboard
Mr Harding and Mr Nargeolet are onboard. Picture: Alamy
The Titan submarine went missing on Sunday with five people aboard
The Titan submarine went missing on Sunday with five people aboard. Picture: OceanGate

Read more: What happens when oxygen runs out on Titanic sub? Crew may 'just fall asleep' - but hypothermia 'could be their friend'

Read more: 'It's what my family would want:' Stepson of UK billionaire trapped on Titanic sub boasts of going to Blink-182 gig

The submersible Titan, which was taking five passengers down to see the wreck of the famous passenger liner, vanished earlier this week and it was estimated to have 96 hours of oxygen.

It disappeared while venturing to the ship on Sunday, which is 400 miles off the coast of Newfoundland, in the Atlantic, and some 12,000ft below the surface.

British billionaire Hamish Harding is aboard, as are Paul-Henri Nargeolet, a French explorer, Shahzada Dawood, a UK-based Pakistani businessman who is a board member of the Prince's Trust charity, his 19-year-old son Suleman Dawood, and Stockton Rush, the CEO of OceanGate.

It is hoped they will have tried to relax and conserve energy so as not to waste precious supplies of oxygen.

Guillermo Sohnlein, who founded OceanGate with Mr Rush in 2009, said they could live past the Coast Guard's estimates of oxygen supply.

"Today will be a critical day in this search and rescue mission, as the sub's life support supplies are starting to run low," he said.

"I'm certain that Stockton and the rest of the crew realised days ago that the best thing they can do to ensure their rescue is to extend the limits of those supplies by relaxing as much as possible.

The Dawoods were on the trip
The Dawoods were on the trip. Picture: Supplied

Read More: Wife of Titan pilot and OceanGate CEO is great-great-granddaughter of Macy's founder who died on Titanic

Read More: 'I was offered the chance to go to my great-grandfather's grave on Titanic in the Titan sub - I'm glad it didn't happen'

"I firmly believe that the time window available for their rescue is longer than what most people think. I continue to hold out hope for my friend and the rest of the crew."

As oxygen levels in the 6.7 metre long vessel fall, more carbon dioxide will be in the atmosphere because the five passengers have been exhaling.

Carbon dioxide poisoning can cause asphyxiation or hypercania, a condition where too much gas is in the bloodstream.

Dr Ken Ledez, a hyperbaric medicine expert at Memorial University in St John's, Newfoundland, said: "As levels of carbon dioxide build up, then it becomes sedative, it becomes like an anaesthetic gas, and you will go to sleep."

Once the level of carbon dioxide in someone's blood is higher than 10%, they are likely to die quickly.

People can live for about 15 minutes without oxygen, though they lose consciousness long before then.

They are likely to suffer brain damage after just a few minutes without air.

If the sub is very deep down, the temperatures could be extremely cold.

Stockton Rush is aboard is company's vessel
Stockton Rush is aboard is company's vessel. Picture: Alamy

But this could be an advantage, Dr Ledez said.

"There is a possibility if they cool down enough and lose consciousness they could live through it - rescuers know this," Dr Ledez he told the BBC.

The rescue operation has not been called off. A French ship, L'Atalante, has used the Victor 6000, a robot sub that can go as low as 20,000ft.

It has arms that could attach a cable to the sub that could bring it back to the surface.

But it has not even been located yet. Hopes that banging noises could lead rescuers to the vessel have not led to any results.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a Security Council meeting via video conference in Moscow, Russia

Bridge linking Ukraine’s mainland to Crimea ‘damaged in explosion’

OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush is lost on the sub

‘I’ve broken some rules’: OceanGate boss revealed window on Titanic sub would get ‘squeezed’ under pressure

Billy Crystal

Billy Crystal and Barry Gibb among Kennedy Centre Honours recipients

Caerwyn Ash has been jailed for three years.

MasterChef contestant who tried to blackmail police after being caught with child abuse images jailed for three years

Thousands of families want the Chancellor to scrap inheritance tax

Families pay out £1.2bn in inheritance tax just eight weeks into the tax year

Wendy Rush (bottom right) wife of missing OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush (top right) is a descendant of Ida and Isidor Strauss who were killed on Titanic in 1912

Wife of Titan pilot and OceanGate CEO is great-great-granddaughter of Macy's founder who died on Titanic

Levi Roots said there should be a Windrush museum

'Ridiculous' that the UK doesn't have a Windrush museum to celebrate Caribbean immigrants, Levi Roots says

The Titan sub has been missing for four days

What happens when oxygen runs out on Titanic sub? Crew may 'just fall asleep' - but hypothermia 'could be their friend'

There are fears the sub's oxygen supply has run out

Has time run out? Missing Titanic tourists feared dead as oxygen supply 'used up'

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said the Government had a “watertight” resolve to bring inflation down

'Jumbo hike' as interest rate goes to 5% in 13th rise in a row as Bank tries to slow inflation

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at the Moscow City Court in Russia

Moscow court rules US journalist must stay in detention until late August

The UK is braced for thunder

UK thunderstorm warning issued despite forecast for 'Spanish plume' bringing searing weather

Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk have agreed to fight each other

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg to fight each other in cage match

A mosquito

Growing risk of mosquito-borne viral diseases due to climate change – EU agency

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during the opening session at the New Global Financial Summit in Paris

Macron calls for investment to tackle climate change and poverty at Paris summit

The Titan submersible has just a few hours of oxygen left. On right, top: Hamish Harding, Paul-Henri Nargeolet Bottom: Suleman and Shahzada Dawood Inset: Stockton Rush

Last chance to save the Titanic tourists: Rescuers fear they have until 12.08pm before oxygen runs out

Latest News

See more Latest News

Oria died in the crash as her devastated mother paid tribute to her

Pictured: Girl, 2, who died in lorry crash while father drove as police launch murder investigation
Katharine Birbalsingh says parents sometimes insist on children's identities being respected

Parents of pupils who think they are cats 'insist on their children's identity being taken seriously', says headteacher
Tributes to three teenage boys killed in a car crash in Oxfordshire

Heartbroken families pay tribute to three teenage friends killed in triple-fatal crash

The Titanic tourist submersible vanished on Sunday

'Literally a needle in a haystack situation': Marine expert's warning on search for Titanic Tourist sub
Szasz has drawn controversy over his social media uploads

'It's what my family would want:' Stepson of UK billionaire trapped on Titanic sub boasts of going to Blink-182 gig
Julie Cook's great-grandfather died onboard the Titanic

'I was offered the chance to go to my great-grandfather's grave on Titanic in the Titan sub - I'm glad it didn't happen'
Twitter logos outside the company’s offices in San Francisco

Australian watchdog demands answers from Twitter on how it tackles online hate

Private search and rescue groups with state-of-the-art equipment have been waiting since Monday for approval to help with Titan sub search

Private rescue groups delayed by bureaucracy have been waiting since Monday to start search for Titanic tourist sub
Children are wearing cats and tails to school, Katharine Birbalsingh has claimed

'Adult authority is long gone': 'UK's toughest headteacher' warns of 'cat' students wearing tails and ears to class
Wallace, a former Army officer, was among the favourites to succeed Stoltenberg after rallying global support for Ukraine and leading the charge on weapon donations, from Challenger 2 tanks to NLAW shoulder-launched missiles.

'It's not going to happen': Defence Secretary Ben Wallace says he's not going to be the next Nato boss

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan Markle has been accused of faking interviews on her podcast

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bid to patent Archetypes brand rejected, in fresh blow after podcast axed
King Charles asked to be 'kept fully up to date on the situation'

King Charles asks to be kept 'fully up to date' over missing Titanic sub with key charity aide stuck on board
The Royal Family typically spends its summer holidays in Balmoral

King Charles makes major change to how Royal Family spend summer holidays

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Am I British yet?': Musician VV Brown tells James O'Brien how the Windrush generation has shaped her identity

'Am I British yet?': Musician VV Brown tells James O'Brien how the Windrush generation has shaped her identity
Trevor Phillips

Britain would be less 'cheerful and talented' without Windrush, Broadcaster Trevor Phillips says on 75th anniversary
Tom

Tom Swarbrick caller proposes 'radical' solution to mortgage crisis by 'taking interest rates out entirely'
Shelagh Fogarty

'We all have to make sacrifices': Caller accuses Brits of relying on government for financial bailouts
'What?!': James O'Brien expresses shock at British five-year olds being shorter than western peers

'What?!': James O'Brien expresses shock at British five-year-olds being shorter than western peers
Russ, who works in advertising, has written about his hospital experience for LBC

I have a 10cm cavity and infected bone after an abscess - why did it take weeks to finally get an NHS referral?
‘I’d say it’s impossible to find in the timescale’: Ex-Navy Commander casts doubt on the retrieval of the Titanic sub

‘Impossible to find in the timescale’: Ex-Navy Commander casts doubt on retrieval of the Titanic sub
Tom and Caller on mortgages

Tories are going to 'collapse the economy' says Tom Swarbrick caller as mortgage bill support is scrapped
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If politics isn't about ordinary lives then is it much more than tawdry third-rate theatrics?
s

'It's the moral equivalent of hiding in the fridge!': Shelagh Fogarty reacts to Rishi Sunak's absence from Partygate report vote

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit