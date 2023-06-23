Tragic Titanic sub family slam victim's old Cambridge college which held 'Into the Depths' bash days after vessel vanished

Hamish Harding's former Cambridge college hosted a deep sea expiration themed ball on Wednesday night - days after the billionaire went missing in a submarine. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

The family of the billionaire who died on the Titan submarine has slammed his alma mater Cambridge college for holding a sea-themed ball days after he went missing aboard the doomed vessel.

Hamish Harding is presumed dead aboard the Titan - with Pembroke College, Cambridge, having to apologise for keeping its "Into The Depths" themed May Ball where students were reported to be singing Celine Dion's My Heart Will Go On from the 1997 film Titanic.

The bash on Wednesday night was focused on deep-sea exploration and the committee said it was "too late" to change the theme when they realised the implication.

Kathleen Cosnett, 69, Mr Harding’s cousin, told The Telegraph: “That’s terrible – polite courtesy has missed out on quite a few generations.

“Ridiculous. They would have had a record of him studying there, I would have thought.

“They ought to think more than twice, and show consideration. Perhaps we are lucky they didn’t play Yellow Submarine. But perhaps they are not old enough for that.”

Read More: 'United in grief': Families of Titanic sub tourists pay tribute after group dies in 'catastrophic implosion' near wreck

Read More: Friend of Hamish Harding paid £110,000 to join Titanic submarine expedition but pulled out over ‘safety concerns’

Pembroke College hosted the nautically-themed ball on Wednesday night. Picture: Getty

Mr Harding attended the college in the 1980s and the college said sorry for the oversight.

A statement on the Pembroke College Ball’s official website said the theme was chosen months ahead of the event and "if we could change it now, we would.”

The college event cost up to £175 per ticket and included several nautical-themed items on the menu.

Wednesday evening in Cambridge - the queue for Pembroke May Ball, The queue for Magdalene May Ball and ... King's! pic.twitter.com/1lewpRhHYW — A Cambridge Diary (@acambridgediary) June 21, 2023

The ball’s committee wrote online: “We are aware of the worrying news about Pembroke alumnus Hamish Harding.

“Today’s May Ball theme was chosen many months ago, and if we could change it now, we would.

“All we can say is that we sincerely hope that Mr Harding and the others on board the submarine will be found safe and well. Our thoughts go out to the Harding family at this very difficult time.”