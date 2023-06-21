Breaking News

'Banging noises' heard in search for missing Titanic sub ‘inconclusive,’ as Coast Guard say they ‘always have hope’

21 June 2023, 18:26 | Updated: 21 June 2023, 18:56

The US Coast Guard has delivered the latest on the search
The US Coast Guard has delivered the latest on the search. Picture: Facebook/Alamy/Screengrab

By Emma Soteriou

The 'banging noises' heard in the search for the missing Titanic sub are 'inconclusive', the US Coast Guard has said.

Captain Jamie Frederick of the US Coast Guard said despite hearing noises during their search they were still not sure what they were.

He said: "It was my understanding that the P3 had heard some noises today as well."

Carl Hartsfield, from the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, said: "The ocean is a very complex place, obviously human sounds, nature sounds, and it's very difficult to discern what the sources of those noises are at times, but I can tell you that this team has multiple sensors that are in the area, they're sending data back expeditiously to the best people in the world to analyse that data and they're feeding the results of the analysis back to the unified team and they're making decisions.

"There have been multiple reports of noises and every one of those noises is being analysed, tracked, looked for patterns and reported upon."

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

As the race against time continues to find the five missing passenger aboard the Titanic tour sub, Mr Frederick explained that limited oxygen was just one of many data points they were considering.

"We always have hope - that's why we're doing what we do," he added.

However, rescuers were unable to say whether the vessel is still operable, saying: "We’re not in the business of speculation, we’re in the business of searching."

The search area for the sub has massively expanded in the last 24 hours to two times the size of Connecticut.

More surface assets are expected in the next day as the search takes yet another step up.

The submersible is believed to be around 12,500ft below the surface, which makes it incredibly difficult for rescue teams to reach.

Those trapped onboard include UK billionaire Hamish Harding, two Pakistanis - Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman - Stockton Rush, CEO of OceanGate Expeditions, as well as 73-year-old French explorer Paul-Henry Nargeolet.

Read more: Has the Titanic sub been found? Timeline of events and latest updates

Read more: 30mph gusts and 7ft swell at search site as efforts to find missing Titanic sub enter critical 24 hours

It comes after friend of Mr Harding Chris Brown told LBC's Tom Swarbrick that he originally signed up to join the expedition but pulled out after paying £110,000.

"I paid £110,000 before the mission went out," Mr Brown said.

"I pulled out fairly early on. I don’t want to go into reasons while they're still searching."

However he did confirm the reasons were related to safety concerns.

Mr Brown went on to say: "One of the things that you’ll find in common with modern explorers is you go into these things knowing the risks.

"You always know there’s a risk there and that’s something you tend to accept."

This story is being updated

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Flowers mark the area where the crash happened in Manitoba

Death toll reaches 16 in Canada bus crash

Smoke from a fire in Paris

16 injured as explosion in Paris sparks fire

Paris

Paris firefighters battle blaze following reports of explosion

A suspected gas explosion has caused a fire in Paris.

Seven critically injured in Paris 'gas explosion' as buildings collapse on street and neighbourhood evacuated

Oceangate's Titan has less than 24 hours of Oxygen left as Captain Jamie Frederick remains focused on the search

Has the Titanic sub been found? Timeline of events and latest updates

Tropical Weather

Parts of the Caribbean braced for arrival of Tropical Storm Bret

7ft waves and winds of up to 30mph are battering the site from where the rescue effort is being coordinated

30mph gusts and 7ft swell at search site as efforts to find missing Titanic sub enter critical 24 hours

Artillery fire in Donetsk

Russian officials say three drones brought down outside Moscow

Vladimir Putin

EU agrees on new package of sanctions against Russia over war in Ukraine

Former writer for The Simpsons Mike Reiss has shared his experience on the vessel.

Simpsons writer says Titanic submarine ‘almost always lost communication’ on previous dives he took with company

The Titan is believed to be around 12,500ft below the sea surface

Titanic tourists' best hope: Only rescue ship capable of winching sub to safety joins desperate hunt for Titan

A fire in the West Bank

Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes and cars to avenge deadly shooting

Narendra Modi in New York

Indian PM showcases yoga and his country’s cultural diplomacy on the UN lawn

At least two people were stabbed and a man was arrested at Central Middlesex Hospital

Man ‘armed with pickaxe’ goes on ‘rampage’ at London hospital as two victims are stabbed and one fights for life

The list features more than 200 retailers.

M&S, Argos and WH Smith among 200 companies ‘named and shamed’ for not paying minimum wage - see the full list

Andrew Tate arriving at court in Bucharest

Andrew Tate says he has been 'unfairly attacked' for being a 'wealthy man' following court appearance

Latest News

See more Latest News

Andrew Tate

Andrew Tate appears in Romanian court to face rape and human trafficking charges

Rescuers heard banging while looking for the Titan sub (inset). Main image shows the search site. Five people on board are missing

Search for missing Titanic sub will continue 'as long as there’s an opportunity for survival' says US Coast Guard chief
Hamish Harding is among five missing.

Who is Hamish Harding? The British billionaire and Guinness World Record holder missing on Titanic sub
Pakistani PM and committee

Seven arrested in Pakistan over migrant ship disaster off Greece

Xi Jinping

Biden ‘dictator’ comment over Chinese leader branded ‘absurd and irresponsible’

Jaroslaw Kaczynski

Poland’s conservative leader Kaczynski rejoins government as deputy premier

‘I’d say it’s impossible to find in the timescale’: Ex-Navy Commander casts doubt on the retrieval of the Titanic sub

‘Impossible to find in the timescale’: Ex-Navy Commander casts doubt on retrieval of the Titanic sub
Around 10,000 people gathered to welcome the summer solstice at Stonehenge

Thousands gather to celebrate summer solstice at Stonehenge as UK to get 16 hours of sunlight
Rescuers heard banging while looking for the Titan

24 hours to save Titanic tourists: Rescuers hear banging sounds as they scramble to find missing submarine
Josh McDonald knocked out the Asda worker

Thug who knocked female Asda worker unconscious and broke her eye socket while dressed as Spiderman jailed

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles asked to be 'kept fully up to date on the situation'

King Charles asks to be kept 'fully up to date' over missing Titanic sub with key charity aide stuck on board
The Royal Family typically spends its summer holidays in Balmoral

King Charles makes major change to how Royal Family spend summer holidays

King Charles celebrated his inaugural birthday parade over the weekend

Prince William's decision to give big interview during King Charles's birthday parade 'raised eyebrows at palace'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh Fogarty

'We all have to make sacrifices': Caller accuses Brits of relying on government for financial bailouts
'What?!': James O'Brien expresses shock at British five-year olds being shorter than western peers

'What?!': James O'Brien expresses shock at British five-year-olds being shorter than western peers
Russ, who works in advertising, has written about his hospital experience for LBC

I have a 10cm cavity and infected bone after an abscess - why did it take weeks to finally get an NHS referral?
Tom and Caller on mortgages

Tories are going to 'collapse the economy' says Tom Swarbrick caller as mortgage bill support is scrapped
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If politics isn't about ordinary lives then is it much more than tawdry third-rate theatrics?
s

'It's the moral equivalent of hiding in the fridge!': Shelagh Fogarty reacts to Rishi Sunak's absence from Partygate report vote
John Nicolson joins James O'Brien after being cleared of bullying allegations made by Nadine Dorries

SNP MP John Nicolson cleared of bullying accusations made by Nadine Dorries

Who emerges worst from the 'awful pantomime' of the Partygate vote, James O'Brien wonders

Who emerges worst from the 'awful pantomime' of the Partygate vote, James O'Brien wonders

Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, Mel Stride defends his reason for abstaining on Partygate inquiry vote

Mel Stride says Privileges Committee sanction against Boris Johnson went 'too far'

rishi no backbone

Rishi Sunak accused of having 'no backbone' and showing 'cowardice' for abstaining from Partygate vote

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit