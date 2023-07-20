Senior Tory MP lauded by Taliban after saying Afghanistan had improved under its rule apologises for 'poor wording'

20 July 2023, 09:13 | Updated: 20 July 2023, 09:38

Top Tory MP criticised for saying Afghanistan has been 'transformed' under the Taliban

Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

A senior Tory MP who was slammed after saying Afghanistan has been "transformed" under the Taliban has apologised for his "poor communication".

In a video posted from Afghanistan, Tobias Ellwood - chairman of the defence committee - said security had "vastly improved" under the Taliban's rule and called for the British Embassy in Kabul to re-open.

Mr Ellwood's remarks caused a stir among MPs, including fellow members of the defence committee, including Tory MP Mark Francois, who labelled the video "bizarre".

His comments were even met with praise by a spokesperson for the Taliban, who said "it is a fact that many positive things have been done".

Mr Ellwood has now deleted the video and posted an apology in which he admitted "reflections of my personal visit could have been better worded".

"I stand up, speak my mind, try to see the bigger picture and offer solutions, especially on the international stage, as our world turns a dangerous corner," Mr Ellwood said.

"I don't always get it right," he added.

He continued: "During my visit last week, I witnessed something I did not expect to see - an eerie calm and a visible change in security, corruption and opium growth which I felt obliged to report.

"But I also saw a very vulnerable economy that will soon collapse without international intervention, turning this country into a failed state, with terrorist camps no doubt returning and triggering mass migration."

Mr Ellwood concluded his apology: "The awkward truth is we chose to cede power to the Taliban. If we are serious about helping all Afghan people then time is running out before history repeats itself.

"There are no easy choices here. Again, I am sorry for my wording and hope this places my thinking into context."

The Taliban has been charge in Afghanistan since the US-led withdrawal from the country in 2021.

Since then, public executions have return and young girls are not allowed to attend school.

According to Roh Yakobi, editor-in-chief of KabulNow, none of what Mr Ellwood said in his original video, such as improved security, is true.

He told LBC's Tom Swarbrick: "Everything has shot up, Afghanistan is not safe for its people. According to a recent UN human rights report, released last week, the Taliban has enacted over 50 anti-women edicts, public floggings, executions - all those things are back."

Back in the UK, a row erupted following Mr Ellwood's remarks, with some of his fellow defence committee members criticising his remarks.

Mr Francois told the Commons: "Last night, following a visit to Afghanistan, he [Mr Ellwood] posted an utterly bizarre video lauding the Taliban’s management of the country.

"Something which was described by a fellow member of the defence committee to me barely an hour ago as a ‘Wish You Were Here…?’ video, in which he made no mention of the fact that the Taliban are still attempting to identify and kill Afghan citizens who helped our Armed Forces, and also makes no specific mention of the fact that young girls in Afghanistan don’t even have the right to go to school under that government.

"I wish to make plain, on behalf of the committee, he was speaking for himself, even though he used the title of chairman of our committee in a number of associated articles. Not in our name."

Read More: 'A desperate sop to ageing Tory voters': Matt Frei outlines the government's proposed plans to scrap inheritance tax

Meanwhile, Kevan Jones, a Labour MP member sitting on the committee, said: "His video is breathtakingly naive and great propaganda for the Taliban.

"It airbrushes out the ongoing cruelty of their regime. It does not represent my views and I doubt other members of the defence committee."

Taliban security personnel display
Taliban security personnel display. Picture: Getty

Mr Ellwood, who has chaired the defence committee for several years, said the country's infrastructure had improved significantly in the last couple of years.

"It may be hard to believe, but security has vastly improved, corruption is down and the opium trade has all but disappeared," Mr Ellwood said.

"Pylons distribute electricity to the cities, solar panels are now everywhere, powering irrigation pumps, allowing more crops to grow.

"After Nato’s dramatic departure, should the West now engage with the Taliban?"

Read More: Cabinet reshuffle 'could be imminent', says departing defence secretary Ben Wallace

Mr Ellwood continued: "There is a calm through the country that local elders say they’ve not experienced since the 1970s."

"That’s how long ordinary Afghans have experienced war. So do we shout from afar and risk another era of instability, a rise in terrorism and mass migration, or re-engage?

“If the EU’s embassy can open up, so can ours. And incrementally we can encourage the progressive changes to the economy and critically for girls’ education and female workers that we all want to see.”

The MP finished his video: “I depart Afghanistan with a better appreciation as to how we can help this vulnerable country that feels abandoned by the international community. It is time to reopen the embassies, it is time to re-engage, and Britain should lead the way.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Both two and five-year fixed-rate deals have dropped

Hope for homeowners as average mortgage rates fall for first time in months

Police during a search operation for a dangerous wild animal near the village of Kleinmachnow in the southern suburbs of Berlin

German police hunt for lioness on the loose on the outskirts of Berlin

Hammond has died aged 33 as his friends paid tribute

Devastated friends pay tribute to GB hockey player Mike Hammond after star dies in car crash aged 33

A dingo walks on a beach on K’gari on Monday

Dingo pack leader killed after attacking jogger on Australian tourist island

Fans gather in front of a statue of martial artist Bruce Lee to commemorate the 50th anniversary of his death

Bruce Lee fans mark 50 years since martial arts legend’s death

Train passengers are being urged to check before they travel as 20,000 rail workers strike in a long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.

Commuters warned to expect disruption as 20,000 rail workers strike in row over pay

Reverend Wendy Dalrymple has received a backlash over her tattoos

Dean of Canterbury defends appointment of priest - after she faced barrage of online abuse over her tattoos

The public proposal has sparked outrage

'This was supposed to be her moment!': Fury after student proposes to girlfriend during her graduation

Emergency services work at a building destroyed by a Russian attack in Mykolaiv, Ukraine

At least 21 injured in third night of Russian air attacks on Ukraine’s south

Exclusive
Police in England and Wales are being forced to destroy at least two dogs a day after savage attacks.

Police forced to destroy at least two dogs a day after savage attacks on people

A lioness is on the loose in Germany

'Lioness' on the loose in Berlin as residents of German capital told to stay indoors

US Agency for International Development administrator Samantha Power speaks during a press conference at the Port of Odesa, joined by Ukrainian minister of infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov, centre, a

Russia preparing for attacks on civilian ships in Black Sea, White House claims

Armed New Zealand police officers stand outside a hotel housing a team from the Women’s World Cup in the central business district following a shooting in Auckland

Women’s World Cup security heightened after deadly shooting in Auckland

A washout weekend is on the way

Exact date one month of rain will fall in UK as Met Office warns 'disappointing' summer set to continue

Doctors are going on strike

Senior doctors start 48 hours of strikes as NHS care to cut down to Christmas Day-style emergency cover

Protesters scale a wall at the Swedish embassy in Baghdad on Thursday

Protesters storm Swedish embassy in Baghdad ahead of Stockholm Koran burning

Latest News

See more Latest News

The EU has provoked ire in London over its text with Argentina

EU provokes fury as it agrees statement with Argentina that calls Falkland Islands 'Islas Malvinas'
Patients have resorted to paying for their own operations

Soaring numbers of patients pay for vital operations as record NHS waiting lists keep rising
New Zealand Gunman

Gunman in New Zealand kills two people ahead of Women’s World Cup tournament

Frankie Jules-Hough was killed on May 13 on the M66 in Bury, Greater Manchester

'My past, present and future's crushed': Partner of pregnant Hollyoaks actress killed by driver shares heartbreak
Aled Jones was confronted by a robber while strolling in Chiswick

Aled Jones 'robbed of £17k Rolex after machete-wielding thug confronted him and his son' in daylight raid
New Zealand Gunman

New Zealand gunman kills two people on eve of Women’s World Cup

An increased police presence will be seen around Auckland

Three killed in New Zealand shooting ahead of Women's World Cup opening match

A plume of smoke rises over an ammunition depot where explosions occurred at the facility in Kirovsky district in Crimea

Russia strikes Ukraine’s port facilities after pulling out of grain deal

Harry and Meghan asked to return back to the US with the Bidens

Harry and Meghan 'asked to return to US on Air Force One with the Bidens' after Queen's funeral
Netflix app on a mobile phone

Netflix subscriber growth surges after password sharing crackdown

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Daniel Craig accused of not standing up for the Princess of Wales

Should Mr Bond stand up for royalty? Daniel Craig embroiled in etiquette row after staying seated for Kate
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live in Montecito, California

Harry and Meghan could be forced to 'downsize' Montecito mansion after Spotify deal collapses
The first British passports bearing the title "His Majesty" are being rolled out this week.

'A new era in history': First British passports issued in King Charles' name

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

blind traveller

Disabled caller echoes Andy Burnham's concerns as they say rail office closures make travel 'impossible' for blind people
Lewis Goodall

'Do we really want to saddle them with this?', asks Lewis Goodall as 28,000 convicted for COVID rule breaches
Tom and Energy Secretary

Blocking all new North Sea oil and gas projects is 'absurd' and puts UK at 'behest of Putin' says Energy Secretary
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Are we seeing a revival of Tony Blair's New Labour?

Burnham and Marr

Mayor Andy Burnham urges Labour to prioritise 'relieving child poverty' when 'resources allow'
Ex-cop claims white police officers were 'encouraged' to be 'scared of black men'

Ex-cop claims police forces are 'encouraged' to be 'scared of black men'

Lewis Goodall

'Is this Britain's last day as a humane country?', asks Lewis Goodall as Illegal Immigration Bill is finalised
Tom and Nuclear Minister

Conservatives are 'committed to fighting and winning' the Rwanda case, says Nuclear Minister
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: It's 'remarkably reductive' to define a degree's value by financial return

Liam Kavanagh and Rupert Read, Co-Directors of the Climate Majority Project, write of how we can fight the climate crisis.

People know time’s up for a safe climate. What’s next?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit