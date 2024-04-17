Toddler in critical condition after being bitten by 'large breed' dog in Cheltenham home

By Jenny Medlicott

A toddler has been left in critical condition after being bitten by a dog at her Cheltenham home.

Officers and paramedics attended the scene in the Hatherley area of Cheltenham just before 6pm on Sunday.

The child, who is aged under two, sustained serious injuries from the incident.

She was rushed to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital to be treated for her injuries and was later transferred to Bristol Royal Hospital for Children.

The pet dog, which was described as a large breed, has since been seized by police and is being held in a secure kennel while the investigation continues.

Gloucestershire police confirmed that the dog is not a banned breed.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to get in touch with police by completing the following online form and quoting incident 337 of 14 April: www.gloucestershire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/