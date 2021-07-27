Tokyo reports highest daily number of new Covid-19 infections since January

27 July 2021, 11:09 | Updated: 27 July 2021, 11:14

Protesters called for the Olympics to be called off due to concerns about a rise in infections
Protesters called for the Olympics to be called off due to concerns about a rise in infections. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Tokyo reported its highest daily number of new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, days after the Olympics began.

The Japanese capital reported 2,848 new Covid-19 cases, exceeding the earlier peak of 2,520 cases from January 7.

It takes Tokyo's total to more than 200,000 since the pandemic began last year.

Tokyo is under its fourth state of emergency, which will last throughout the Olympics and into the Paralympics next month.

Experts have warned that the more contagious Delta variant could cause a surge during the Games, which started on Friday.

Tokyo is asking hospitals to raise the number of Covid beds to 6,406 by early next month from the current capacity of 5,967.

Japan has vaccinated just 36 per cent of its population with at least one dose, according to analysis by Reuters.

Last week WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told an International Olympic Committee meeting in Tokyo that how infections are handled is what matters most, as events got under way in Japan.

"The mark of success is making sure that any cases are identified, isolated, traced and cared for as quickly as possible and onward transmission is interrupted," he said.

Health experts in Japan have warned of the Olympics becoming a "super-spreader" event, bringing in tens of thousands of athletes, officials and workers during a local state of emergency.

Latest News

See more Latest News

A dark cloud of smoke rises into the air in Leverkusen, Germany (Mirko Wolf/dpa via AP)

Explosion at chemical complex shakes German city

Cardinal Angelo Becciu

Cardinal and nine others on trial in Vatican over money scandals
Duncan Scott, silver, and Tom Dean of Team GB, gold, show their medals after the men 200m freestyle final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Team GB swimmer Tom Dean becomes Olympic champion after battling Covid twice
Tong Ying-kit arrives at Hong Kong High Court

Guilty verdict in first trial under Hong Kong security law

Smoke rises following Israeli air strikes on a building in Gaza City

Human Rights Watch: Israeli war crimes apparent in Gaza war

The 34-year-old contracted the virus and ended up in hospital.

Vaccine sceptic father, 34, dies from Covid after wishing to 'turn back time'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari challenged the minister

PM's policing pledge is pie crust promise, isn't it minister?
'I'm all in favour of sportspeople stating their views, whatever they might be'

'I'm all in favour of sportspeople stating their views, whatever they might be'
Shaun Bailey commends Tom Daley for 'elevating' LGBTQI+ issues in Tokyo

Shaun Bailey commends Tom Daley for 'elevating' LGBTQI+ issues in Tokyo
End of Euros 'helping' fall in Covid cases, says data journalist

End of Euros 'helping' fall in Covid cases, says data journalist
'My mother is too far gone', says son of anti-vax conspiracist

'This radicalisation is impossible to fight,' says son of anti-vaxxer Kate Shemirani
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/07: Watch Again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London