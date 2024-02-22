Tom Cruise in shock 'split' with Russian socialite girlfriend after series of London dates

Cruise is said to have split with Elsina Khayrova. Picture: Alamy/Instagram

By Will Taylor

Tom Cruise has split with his Russian partner Elsina Khayrova just as they appeared to be growing closer, according to friends.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Mission Impossible star's relationship with her has ended after they started dating late in 2023.

Friends say he wants to remain friends with the 36-year-old socialite, who is 25 years younger than him, because they live in the same flat in London.

"To end things on a bad note would've been awkward if they bumped into each other in the lift," a source said.

"There are no hard feelings between them and, for Tom, their relationship simply ran its course."

Khayrova is the daughter of Rinat Khayrova, a Russian politician, and the former wife of a diamond oligarch.

Cruise, 61, and Khayrova were said to have embarked on dates through December.

Read more: Prince William 'appreciates public's kindness' as he addresses King Charles' cancer diagnosis at gala with Tom Cruise

They booked a whole floor of Novikov in Mayfair, visited Winter Wonderland in Hyde Park and attended the London Air Ambulance fundraiser together with Prince William.

He was also said to have just met her children, with a source suggesting they were getting close.

Tom Cruise is said to have split with his Russian girlfriend. Picture: Alamy

"It's well known within Elsina's circle that she and Tom are now an item," they told the Mail earlier this month.

"They've grown very close over the past few weeks but take a lot of care not to be photographed together because they want to maintain their privacy."

They added: "Tom has been staying the night at Elsina's apartment, which as you can imagine, is a very beautiful place. They enjoy hanging out together and despite their wealth, do a lot of the things that normal couples do."

Cruise is in between releases of Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning, with part two due out next year.