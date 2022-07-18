Breaking News

Tom Tugendhat eliminated from the Tory leadership race as Rishi remains in lead

18 July 2022, 20:01 | Updated: 18 July 2022, 20:33

Tom Tugendhat has been eliminated from the Tory leadership race
Tom Tugendhat has been eliminated from the Tory leadership race. Picture: Getty

By Will Taylor

Tom Tugendhat has been eliminated from the Tory leadership race after receiving the fewest votes on Monday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It narrows the field of candidates to replace Boris Johnson and take the keys to No10 to Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss, Penny Mordaunt and Kemi Badenoch.

The vote comes after Tory concerns that the contest has become increasingly bitter and divisive after a fiery encounter in a televised debate on Sunday.

Mr Tugendhat, one of Mr Johnson's in the party, took just 31 votes. Ms Badenoch took 58, Ms Truss landed 71 and Ms Mordaunt got 82.

Rishi Sunak remains in the lead with 115 votes, but he fell short at this round of being automatically sent to the final round of two candidates. He will need 120 to do so.

Read more: 'I'll serve under any Conservative leader', Kemi Badenoch backer Michael Gove says

The candidates are being eliminated round-by-round until just two remain, when party members will then choose the winner.

Speaking after the result was announced, Mr Tugendhat: "Although it wasn't to be today, I am immensely proud of the positive vision we put forward for our country.

"Thank you to all those who supported me and believed in #ACleanStart. This is only the beginning!"

Read more: Boris admits he 'could be more loved in Kyiv than Kensington' ahead of confidence vote

It came as MPs debated if they have confidence in Boris Johnson's government. He has pledged to stay until September at the latest, and acknowledged he could go earlier if the leadership race is finished before then.

However, Labour and his opponents have called for him to step down sooner.

Ms Badenoch will now have to see if she can overtake Ms Truss to make it through the next round of Tory MPs' voting.

One of her supporters, Michael Gove, the recently-sacked levelling up secretary, told LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr that while he viewed Ms Badenoch as the best candidate, he was willing to work for any Tory in cabinet.

"Whether or not they will, we will see, but I'm not counting on it.

"The key thing here is, I worked with Penny, Rishi is a friend of mine, Tom Tugendhat is a friend of mine, and Liz I've known for years, she was a great junior minister when I worked with her.

"I don't wish anybody ill, I just think Kemi's the best."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Police were alerted at 4:43pm that the teenager had gone missing after entering the water at Tagg's Island in Hampton (pictured)

Boy, 14, believed to have drowned after going missing in the Thames

Boris Johnson said it might be true he is more popular in Ukraine than Britain

Boris admits he 'could be more loved in Kyiv than Kensington' ahead of confidence vote

Kemi Badenoch backer Michael Gove today told LBC he will "serve in any government of any Conservative leader".

'I'll serve under any Conservative leader', Kemi Badenoch backer Michael Gove says

Tory leadership race has descended into frantic and devious haggling, says Andrew Marr

Marr: I’m sick of people saying climate change isn't happening – just go outside today

Prince Harry today invoked Princess Diana as he paid tribute to Nelson Mandela during a keynote speech at the United Nations.

Prince Harry invokes Princess Diana in UN speech marking Nelson Mandela Day

s

British tourist found dead on a Crete beach after lying motionless for hours

Police warned over swimming in open water after a man's death at Ardsley Reservoir

Boy, 16, dies after going swimming in lake during heatwave

Travel chaos erupted across Britain

Heatwave triggers travel chaos as Luton Airport runway melts and trains cancelled

killer monkeys

Killer troop of monkeys hurl four-month-old baby to his death from three-storey roof

Tory leadership hopefuls want to kick can down road on net zero carbon, says Sadiq Khan

Tory leadership hopefuls want to kick can down road on net zero carbon, says Sadiq Khan

Boris Johnson compared his premiership to a Typhoon fighter jet flight

Boris compares being PM to typhoon fighter flight as he gives thumbs up in cockpit

Underground and strike signs

Tube and train strikes 2022: When are the planned strikes for July and August?

A boy has died after being hit by a bin lorry

Boy, 5, dies after being hit by bin lorry while 'riding Spider-Man bicycle'

Three bison have been released into West Blean and Thornden Woods

Wild bison released in UK 6,000 years after going extinct to curb climate crises

Tory police chief Caroline Henry who has been banned from driving

Tory police chief banned from driving after breaking speed limit five times in 12 weeks

Demi Minor is serving a 30-year sentence

Transgender prisoner impregnates two inmates at US prison

Latest News

See more Latest News

US Ukraine

Ukraine’s first lady makes trip to United States

France Wildfires

France and Spain fight wildfires as Europe swelters

Italian premier Mario Draghi

Europe’s leaders ramp up efforts to secure energy deals to sidestep Russia
Police outside Tops supermarket

Buffalo supermarket shooting accused pleads not guilty to hate crime charges
Passengers take photos of a wildfire from a train in Zamora, Spain

Passengers in Spain get a fright as train stops in wildfire

Roman Polanski

Prosecutor: Judge reneged on promise in Polanski case

Indiana Mall Shooting

Three murdered in Indiana shooting before civilian killed gunman
Funeral of girl killed in attack

EU foreign ministers focus on tightening Russia sanctions

Sri Lanka protests

Sri Lanka’s acting president declares state of emergency amid protests
Malaysian customs officials with the seized elephant tusks

Malaysian officials seize African elephant tusks and pangolin scales worth £15m

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Low income families will receive a direct payment from today

Cost of living payments: When is the £326 due and which households qualify?
Mr Lewis said he was confident that Nadhim Zahawi would advance to the next stage of the leadership contest

Zahawi 'not tarnished' in Tory leadership race for serving in Boris Johnson's cabinet
The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/07 | Watch again

Welder fears that extreme heatwave will kill his colleagues

Welder fears that extreme heatwave will kill his colleagues

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

'Trans women's rights are women's rights ': Angela Rayner outlines Labour's self ID stance

'Trans women's rights are women's rights': Angela Rayner outlines Labour's self ID stance
Angela Rayner takes aim at Boris Johnson over Chequers 'booze-up'

Angela Rayner takes aim at Boris Johnson over Chequers 'booze-up'
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 17/7 | Watch again

'Up to 10,000 excess deaths' should be anticipated during heatwave - Ex-Govt Chief Scientist

'Up to 10,000 excess heatwave deaths' should be anticipated - Ex-Govt Chief Scientist
Tory leadership hopeful Tugendhat: 'I'm running to give people a choice'

Tory leadership hopeful Tom Tugendhat: 'I'm running to give people a choice'
Heat warnings 'the erosion of our freedoms', Tory MP fumes

Heat warnings 'the erosion of our freedoms', Tory MP fumes

'Tories enjoy infighting as much as battling Labour': Nick Ferrari's warning to Tory MPs

'Tories enjoy infighting as much as battling Labour': Nick Ferrari's warning to Tory MPs

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London