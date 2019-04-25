Wythenshawe Community Leaders Say Tommy Robinson's "Far-Right" Political Views Not Welcome

Community leaders in the Wythenshawe area of Manchester say the EDL founder Tommy Robinson is not welcome there. Picture: PA

Politicians and religious leaders have said that EDL founder Tommy Robinson is not welcome in Wythenshawe.

Mr Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, plans to hold a barbecue for supporters on Thursday evening.

Yaxley-Lennon said he will be hosting a free BBQ, where he would make "the biggest announcement to date.”

He added: “Please note that this is a family friendly event and is taking place in a residential area, therefore, I would kindly ask that you respect the surroundings and the local residents as anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated.”

The letter written by local community leaders. Picture: Twitter/@MikeKaneMP

In a letter, community leaders said: "Wythenshawe is a proud community. It is our community. It is a community that rejects hate and world tirelessly for the common good."

Local MP Mike Kane said: "Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, also known as Tommy Robinson, has organised an event in Wythenshawe. Together with leaders from across our community I would like to share this statement. Yaxley-Lennon’s far-right political views are not welcome in our town and our great city."

