Wythenshawe Community Leaders Say Tommy Robinson's "Far-Right" Political Views Not Welcome

25 April 2019, 14:49 | Updated: 25 April 2019, 15:07

Community leaders in the Wythenshawe area of Manchester say the EDL founder Tommy Robinson is not welcome there.
Community leaders in the Wythenshawe area of Manchester say the EDL founder Tommy Robinson is not welcome there. Picture: PA

Politicians and religious leaders have said that EDL founder Tommy Robinson is not welcome in Wythenshawe.

Mr Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, plans to hold a barbecue for supporters on Thursday evening.

Yaxley-Lennon said he will be hosting a free BBQ, where he would make "the biggest announcement to date.”

He added: “Please note that this is a family friendly event and is taking place in a residential area, therefore, I would kindly ask that you respect the surroundings and the local residents as anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated.”

The letter written by local community leaders.
The letter written by local community leaders. Picture: Twitter/@MikeKaneMP

In a letter, community leaders said: "Wythenshawe is a proud community. It is our community. It is a community that rejects hate and world tirelessly for the common good."

Local MP Mike Kane said: "Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, also known as Tommy Robinson, has organised an event in Wythenshawe. Together with leaders from across our community I would like to share this statement. Yaxley-Lennon’s far-right political views are not welcome in our town and our great city."

