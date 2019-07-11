Tommy Robinson Sentencing: Big Crowds Of Protesters Gather Outside Old Bailey

Far-right activist Tommy Robinson has arrived in court to be sentenced for contempt of court.

The former English Defence League leader, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was convicted over a video he broadcast on social media which featured defendants in a criminal trial.

He arrived at the court wearing a t-shirt which read "Convicted of journalism" and spoke with protesters before heading inside.

On the back, it read: "Britain = North Korea".

Tommy Robinson arrives in court with a t-shirt reading "Convicted of journalism". Picture: PA

Hundreds of supporters were outside the Old Bailey as he arrived, amid a heavy police presence. Some waved Union flags as the crowd chanted his name and "We want Tommy out".

He was late for the hearing and Robinson's barrister Richard Furlong apologised on his client's behalf, saying he was delayed by "a number of people outside who are here to support him".

Dame Victoria Sharp replied: "Well, it's not a very good start, is it?"

After hearing from barristers from both sides, Dame Victoria and Mr Justice Warby have retired to consider the sentence they will pass on Robinson for contempt of court.

We will bring you news from the sentencing as soon as it happens.