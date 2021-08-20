Tommy Robinson 'turned up at journalist's home after she wrote story on him'

20 August 2021, 14:30 | Updated: 20 August 2021, 14:35

Tommy Robinson appeared in court
Tommy Robinson appeared in court. Picture: Alamy

A journalist was left frightened when Tommy Robinson arrived at her home "angry and agitated" after she requested he comment on a story, a court has been told.

The English Defence League founder, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, threatened to come back every day, Westminster Magistrates' Court heard.

He is the subject of a stalking protection order application after he visited the home of Lizzie Dearden, the Independent's home affairs correspondent, and her boyfriend Samuel Partridge.

The court heard that Robinson went to her home on January 17, days after she requested a comment from him through his solicitors.

She was writing a story alleging he misused money donated by supporters.

Ryan Dowding, for the Metropolitan Police, said Robinson did not respond.

Instead, he turned up at her home, "shouting about Mr Partridge, claiming he was a paedophile", Mr Dowding said, adding: "There were then threats to come back every day if he needed to."

The lawyer said the threats appeared in a video filmed by Robinson, in which he said: "Lizzie, I will be back every day if I have to."

Mr Dowding added that Robinson was with someone in a Range Rover who sounded the horn throughout.

Giving evidence remotely, Ms Dearden was asked why she did not go downstairs to speak with him.

"Because I didn't know what he was going to do, and, from what I could hear on the intercom and through the street, he sounded very angry and agitated," she said.

"Basically, I was too frightened to go down."

She called 999 "so quickly" and heard Robinson asking for her partner by name, the court was told.

The court has previously heard Robinson, who was arrested over the incident, later posted two pictures of Mr Partridge online before sending an email to Ms Dearden purporting to comment on her story about him, in which he falsely claimed to have a source who said Mr Partridge had groomed a child.

At a previous hearing in March, Deputy Chief Magistrate Tan Ikram agreed to impose an interim order ahead of the full application for a stalking protection order, saying it was "necessary and proportionate" because the acts were "capable of being associated with stalking" and there was an "ongoing risk".

He said back in March: "What the police say in this case is he has embarked on all of this to persuade her not to publish the story, and he sought to do so by the threat of publishing his own allegations about her partner, which it's said are simply not true."

The case was adjourned to August 26.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Taliban fighters patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan (Rahmat Gul/AP)

Reports of targeted Taliban killings fuel Afghans’ fears

The Taliban have taken over Afghanistan

Reports Taliban executed nine men raises fears of return to repressive rule
Students could find life at Hartpury to be limited if they have not had a vaccine

University bans unvaccinated students from living on campus

Amman carried out his attack in February 2020.

Streatham terror attack could have been prevented, inquest rules
Those eligible for evacuation from Afghanistan are being told to get to Kabul airport.

German citizen shot while travelling to Kabul airport to escape Taliban
Person rescued from subway tracks by NYPD officer and "good Samaritan"

Person rescued from tracks in New York seconds before train arrives

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Dementia carer: 'Although they are still alive, you are grieving every day you see them.'

Dementia carer: 'Although they're alive, you're grieving every day you see them'
'Jeremy Hunt would be better Foreign Sec than Raab', suggests Shadow Foreign Minister

'Jeremy Hunt would be better Foreign Sec than Raab', shadow foreign minister suggests
Afghanistan: Govt 'using' refugee programme to 'cover destruction' of asylum system, says Refugee Action chief

'Govt is using Afghan refugee scheme to cover destruction of asylum system'
One former Royal Marine told LBC about his experiences on Op Herrick [File Photo]

'I wake up and feel my pistol strapped to my leg' ex-Marine on his Afghanistan service
Afghans continue to wait at airport in Kabul

'Grim' desperate and sad' scenes as mothers throw babies over fence at Kabul airport
Ben Kentish: 'Parliament is ashamed of what we have done to Afghanistan'

Ben Kentish: 'Parliament is ashamed of what we have done to Afghanistan'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London