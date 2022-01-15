Tonga: Rush to safety after undersea volcano eruption triggers tsunami warning

By Will Taylor

An undersea volcano's eruption in Tonga has caused people to flee to safety as a tsunami warning was issued.

The Pacific country's meteorological service issued an alert for the entire nation, which spans more than 100 islands.

Video shows people rushing to get to safety, the sea engulfing buildings and large waves crashing into the shore.

King Tupou VI was evacuated from his palace, near the shore, by a convoy of military and police personnel, the Islands Business news site said.

Tonga's Hunga Tonga volcano just had one of the most violent volcano eruptions ever captured on satellite. pic.twitter.com/M2D2j52gNn — US StormWatch (@US_Stormwatch) January 15, 2022

It is literally dark in parts of Tonga and people are rushing to safety following the eruption. 🇹🇴 pic.twitter.com/7NoP0y9GCo — Jese Tuisinu (@JTuisinu) January 15, 2022

Social media users posted footage of a loud bang, describing it as an eruption, while a Tongan news site said scientists observed explosions, thunder and lighting near the Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha'apai volcano when it began erupting, while satellite images showed ash, steam and gas gathering in a plume that stretched for three miles.

"Can literally hear the volcano eruption, sounds pretty violent. Stay safe everyone," said Dr Faka’iloatonga Taumoefolau on Twitter.

Stay safe everyone 🇹🇴 pic.twitter.com/OhrrxJmXAW — Dr Faka’iloatonga Taumoefolau (@sakakimoana) January 15, 2022

"Raining ash and tiny pebbles, darkness blanketing the sky."

Nearby Fiji has told people to stay away from the coast because of strong currents and dangerous waves, while New Zealand officials – 1,400 miles away – warned of storm surges following the volcanic eruption.