Tonight with Andrew Marr: 'it wont be bland, safe wearily predictable journalism'

Andrew Marr has joined LBC. Picture: LBC

By Stephen Rigley

Andrew Marr's exciting new show will launch on Monday March 7 as part of LBC's packed Spring schedule.

The journalistic legend will "get his voice back" in a new exclusive show every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

Tonight with Andrew Marr will also be televised live, exclusively on Global Player.

When he announced his move to LBC, Marr said: “I’m looking forward to getting my voice back,” and Marr’s new political power hour will offer his definitive take on the day’s big stories, live from LBC’s state of the art studios.

Tonight with Andrew Marr will be packed with Marr’s trademark analysis, opinion, high profile guests and a plethora of big name national and international figures to dissect the defining issues of the day.

The new weekday show will see Marr become the newest member of LBC’s stellar line-up, which includes Nick Ferrari, James O’Brien, Eddie Mair, Shelagh Fogarty, Iain Dale, Tom Swarbrick, David Lammy, Camilla Tominey and Matt Frei.

LBC launches Marr’s new programme as it celebrates its highest ever listening figures, with 3.2 million people tuning in across the UK each week.

In LBC’s Spring schedule, Eddie Mair returns to his original time slot of 4pm to 6pm, Monday to Friday, handing the baton of the 6pm to 7pm hour to Marr.

Andrew said: "I've always thought journalism is about breaking stories, ruffling feathers and having some fun on the way. My new LBC show, Tonight with Andrew Marr is perfectly timed at 6pm, the end of busy political days, and stuffed with great guests, and will do just that.

"Anyone wanting bland, safe, wearily predictable journalism is strongly advised to look elsewhere."

In addition to his new programme, Andrew will write a regular column for LBC.co.uk.

LBC has appointed Rob Burley as Executive Editor for the new programme. Previously Editor of BBC’s Live Political programmes - including The Andrew Marr Show - Rob has an unrivalled track record shaping many of the defining political shows and interviews of the last twenty years.

Also joining the new team is Matt Harris, who returns to LBC from Newsnight as Programme Editor.

Tom Cheal, Managing Editor of LBC, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Andrew to our brilliant line-up of presenters. Now with the freedom to share his views and broadcast in his own voice, Tonight with Andrew Marr will be packed with sharp opinion, insightful commentary and agenda-setting interviews, all delivered in Andrew’s fast-paced, vivid style. At a time when LBC is celebrating record audiences, it promises to become another unmissable moment in our schedule.”

LBC is the UK’s number one commercial talk brand, with 3.2m weekly listeners. It is available across the UK on DAB digital radio, worldwide on Global Player on smart speakers (“play LBC”), iOS or Android device, at LBC.co.uk, in London on 97.3 FM and on Sky TV.