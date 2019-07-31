At Least Three Injured In Tooting Explosion As Flat Destroyed In Garrett Lane

31 July 2019, 09:10 | Updated: 31 July 2019, 11:35

Emergency services rushed to a block of flats in Tooting after reports of an explosion which appeared to blow out the walls of a flat.

Three people have been injured in a gas explosion at a block of flats. The blast damaged a wall of the building in Garratt Lane, Wandsworth, south London, at around 7.25am on Wednesday.

Emergency crews are working at the scene, where a cordon has been put in place and drivers are being advised to avoid the area.

LBC's reporter Rachael Venables is at the scene and spoke to residents of Garratt Lane who said they heard "a huge explosion rock the building."

She said one man inside the building was rescued by firefighters and is now in hospital, and a second man in the adjacent flat escaped and is now being treated in hospital.

She described the "gaping holes" on two sides of the building and said you can also see "the remains of a wardrobe with clothes still hanging up".

She reported that according to firefighters the building is still safe.

Metropolitan Police Sergeant John Nicolaou said: "At this stage we believe up to three people have been injured as a result of what is believed to be a gas explosion.

"We await a full update on their condition.

"The Health and Safety Executive will be informed in due course and the Gas Board are at the scene now."

Damaged caused by the explosion
Damaged caused by the explosion. Picture: Twitter / Johannes Rueter

A spokeswoman for London Fire Brigade said: "Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters have been called to a suspected gas explosion on Garratt Lane in Wandsworth.

"A ground-floor flat in a three-storey block has been affected. A 25-metre cordon is in place as a precaution.

"Firefighters rescued one man from the affected flat. He has been taken to hospital. A man from an adjacent flat left before the brigade arrived and has also been taken to hospital."

