Torrential rain ‘floods’ West Ham stadium and Stratford shopping centre as capital hit by heavy downpour

West Ham stadium was flooded with rain. Picture: X/Twitter

By Jenny Medlicott

Parts of the capital were swept by torrential rain on Thursday hitting different parts of east London.

West Ham stadium and other parts of east London were swept by floods of water on Thursday.

Ahead of the club’s Europa league clash with TSC Backa Topola, online users shared footage of the stadium’s concourse amid the torrential downpour.

Writing on X (formerly known as Twitter), one joked: “New waterfall feature now available at the London Stadium.”

And the club’s stadium wasn’t the only spot to be caught in the torrent of rain, as other footage shared online showed Stratford shopping centre and a nearby McDonald’s hit by flooding.

West Ham stadium was hit by flooding indoors. Picture: X/Twitter

The London stadium was hit by a torrent of rain. Picture: Alamy

A clip posted on X showed staff in Stratford shopping centre sweeping at pools of water gathered on the floor – with little success – accompanied by the caption: “Stratford is flooded.”

It comes after the UK was hit by remnants of Hurricane Lee this week, which had yellow weather warnings in place until Wednesday evening.

Footage showed a Stratford shopping centre flooded indoors. Picture: X/Twitter

Some parts of the west of the country were expected to see 100mm of rain fall. This was expected to rise to 200mm in high-altitude areas like Snowdonia in Wales. Snowdonia's average rainfall is between 75mm and 98mm for the months of September and October.

And sadly the worst is not yet over for Brits, as the remnants of Hurricane Nigel, which is currently in the North Atlantic, is expected to lead to strong wings in the UK.

The Met Office issued a warning across England, Wales and Scotland on Thursday morning, as it warned “properties may flood” amid the weather.

The Category 1 Hurricane Nigel is expected to last throughout the weekend.