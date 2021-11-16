'Vile': Tory councillor apologises for Jeremy Corbyn Liverpool bomb attack tweet

The tweet depicted Jeremy Corbyn holding a wreath. Picture: Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

A Tory councillor is facing a huge backlash over a doctored photo showing Jeremy Corbyn at the scene of the Liverpool bomb attack.

Paul Nickerson has apologised after the image was posted from his Twitter account on Monday evening.

The East Riding of Yorkshire councillor, who represents the Minster and Woodmansey ward, has also been suspended.

READ MORE: Pictured: ‘Christian convert’ refugee who died in Liverpool Poppy Day terror attack

READ MORE: UK terror threat raised to 'severe' following Poppy Day explosion in Liverpool

The now deleted tweet superimposed an image of the former Labour leader holding a wreath onto a picture of the burning taxi after an explosive device was detonated outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital on Sunday.

It was posted alongside the caption: "Unsurprisingly".

It is thought to be a reference to a row in 2018 over Mr Corbyn’s attendance at a wreath-laying ceremony in Tunisia in 2014.

He was accused of honouring the perpetrators of the terror attack at the 1972 Olympic Games, however he insisted he was there to pay tribute to the victims of a 1985 Israeli air strike.

After the post was deleted, Mr Nickerson, wrote: "I would like to apologise for a political tweet sent from my account yesterday which has been upsetting for some people and I unreservedly apologise to all concerned."

I would like to apologies for a political tweet sent from my account yesterday which has been upsetting for some people and I unreservedly apologise to all concerned. — Cllr Paul Nickerson (@CouncillorPaul_) November 16, 2021

He has been condemned by many Twitter users, including local MPs.

Hull West and Hessle MP Emma Hardy wrote: "Using a horrific terrorist incident to have a go at a politician he doesn’t like is a new low."

Hull East MP Karl Turner said: "This is grotesque. Anybody would be utterly disgusted that any elected member of any political party would make light of a terror attack on mainland Britain on the very day that our Home Secretary Priti Patel has had to raise the threat level. It must be investigated immediately."

Activist Owen Jones called the tweet "completely vile", adding "where do you even start".

Police last night named the man who died in the taxi explosion, which has been declared a terror incident, as Emad Al Swealmeen.